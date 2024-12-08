Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mob Kills Jackal In UP's Pilibhit After It Attacks Villager, FIR Registered

Published 03:46 IST, December 9th 2024

Mob Kills Jackal In UP's Pilibhit After It Attacks Villager, FIR Registered

A jackal was allegedly killed by a group of people in UP's Pilibhit after it attacked a villager causing him severe injuries.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Villagers kill jackal after it attacks villager in UP's Pilibhit | Image: Wikimedia commons

Pilibhit: A jackal was allegedly killed by a group of people in UP's Pilibhit after it attacked a villager causing him severe injuries. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that on a complaint filed by the forest department officials, a case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly killing a jackal and a probe has been initiated. 

According to the complaint filed by the forest department officials, the incident occurred on December 3 when a jackal attacked Lekhraj while he was returning home from a market near Gidhor village.

The locals, hearing Lekhraj scream, thrashed the animal with sticks and killed it on the spot, forest department official Soni Singh said in his complaint.

Lekhraj's family rushed him to a district hospital. Singh met Lekhraj at the hospital and asked him about the incident before visiting the spot, SHO Rupa Bisht told the reporters.

Singh inspected the body, which the locals said was of the animal that attacked Lekhraj, the SHO said.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown accused for killing the animal. Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:46 IST, December 9th 2024

