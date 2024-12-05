Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:13 IST, December 5th 2024

Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Dec 7 In Nine Districts Of Manipur

The Manipur government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 7.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Dec 7 In Nine Districts Of Manipur | Image: PTI

Imphal: The Manipur government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 7.

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam till 5.15 pm of December 7.

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services...,” it said.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16, after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:13 IST, December 5th 2024

Manipur

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.