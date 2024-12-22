Search icon
  • Mohali Building Collapse: 1 Woman Dead, Many Feared Trapped as Rescue Operations Continue for Day 2

Published 08:20 IST, December 22nd 2024

Mohali Building Collapse: 1 Woman Dead, Many Feared Trapped as Rescue Operations Continue for Day 2

Mohali Building Collapse: A 20-year-old woman from Himachal has died in this accident and rescue operations are still underway as many people are feared trapped

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mohali Building Collapse: 1 Woman Killed, Rescue Ops Continue as Many Feared Trapped | Image: Republic Media Network

Mohali: In a tragic incident reported in Punjab 's Mohali on Saturday evening, a multi-storey building in the Sohana village collapsed, trapping several people. Twelve hours later, rescue operations in the building collapse are still underway as many people are feared trapped. A case has been registered against the building owners.

Mohali Building Collapse: 1 Woman Killed, Punjab CM Expresses Sorrow

 A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh , died after she was pulled out of the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said. Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said. Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sorrow at the incident. "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration," he wrote on X.

Rescue Operations Underway as Many Feared Trapped

While the death toll stands at 1 as of now, it is likely to increase as many people are feared trapped and the injured are in critical condition in the hospital. The rescue operations are underway by the personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF who are looking for the people buried under the rubble.

Case Registered Against Owners, Investigation Underway

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who was at the spot, said a multi-agency rescue effort was underway. Mohali SSP Pareek said, "Our teams are working. Efforts are underway to clear the debris as soon as possible. Lighting arrangements have been made for the operation." A resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.

Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said. Preliminary information suggests the building, which also had a gym, collapsed due to digging in an adjacent plot.

A gym member said she escaped the collapse as she skipped her session on Saturday. Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh reached the spot to oversee the rescue work.

(Inputs from PTI)

Updated 08:21 IST, December 22nd 2024

Punjab Himachal Pradesh

