Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Monkeypox Scare In Kerala: Two New Cases Detected, Both Returned From UAE

Published 07:58 IST, December 19th 2024

Monkeypox Scare In Kerala: Two New Cases Detected, Both Returned From UAE

Two men who reportedly returned from UAE tested positive for monkeypox.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Monkeypox Scare In Kerala: Two New Cases Detected, Both Returned From UAE | Image: Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram: Two fresh cases of Monkeypox (MPX) have been reported in Kerala , state Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday.

Both men, who had reportedly returned from the UAE, tested positive for the disease, the minister said.

The first patient, a resident of Wayanad district, was initially found to be infected, while the second individual, from Kannur, tested positive shortly after, according to the statement. Both individuals are undergoing medical treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

Details of their contact tracing and movement history will be published soon, the statement added.

Health Department's Response

The Health Department has advised those who came into contact with the patients to monitor themselves for symptoms and report any signs of illness promptly.

A meeting was convened by the state-level Rapid Response Team, led by the Health Minister, to assess the situation and issue directives for arranging additional isolation facilities.

Health Minister Veena George stated, “We have a robust mechanism to handle emerging infectious diseases, and we urge people to adhere to preventive measures, especially those traveling from abroad.”

Travelers arriving from abroad who develop symptoms have been advised to isolate themselves and immediately inform the health department. Awareness campaigns, including those at airports, have been intensified. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children have been urged to exercise extra caution, the statement added.

(Inputs from PTI)


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:07 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.