  • MP: Class 12 Student Shoots Dead School Principal in Chhatarpur, Flees

Published 16:13 IST, December 6th 2024

MP: Class 12 Student Shoots Dead School Principal in Chhatarpur, Flees

A Class XII student allegedly shot dead his school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
School Principal Shot Dead in MP's Chhatarpur | Image: Shutterstock

Chhatarpur: A Class XII student allegedly shot dead his school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon and fled from the spot in the deceased's scooter along with an associate, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the firing incident took place at the entrance of the school's toilet around 1:30pm.

The alleged shooter and his associate, who is also a student of the same institution, escaped from the spot in the deceased's scooter, Jain informed.

Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot dead when he reached the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School, where was principal for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

Saxena was shot in the head and he died on the spot, Prajapati added. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:13 IST, December 6th 2024

