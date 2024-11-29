Search icon
  MP CM Mohan Yadav Promotes Investment Opportunities in India During Germany Visit

Published 16:09 IST, November 29th 2024

MP CM Mohan Yadav Promotes Investment Opportunities in India During Germany Visit

Ingo Schmitz, CEO of ISMC (Ingo Schmitz Management Consulting), highlighted India's progressive investment policies as a major draw for European businesses.

Reported by: Asian News International
MP CM Mohan Yadav promotes investment opportunities in India during Germany visit | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Germany has sparked discussions about strengthening economic ties and investment opportunities between India and Germany.

Ingo Schmitz, CEO of ISMC (Ingo Schmitz Management Consulting), highlighted India's progressive investment policies as a major draw for European businesses.

He emphasised, "We have been supporting, for 20 years, German companies and European companies in investment in India. So and the new unique business model India is doing regarding approvals within one-week approvals within 30 days as a welcome culture to make everything farther and much more plan is a huge advantage for India to do the right investment, especially in Germany." 

Ingo Schmitz, CEO of ISMC (Photo/ANI)

He added, "We are on a skill shortage for the manpower here. So it makes sense to do some kind of investment in India then instead of Germany." 
Severin Weil, President of Deutscher Cricket Bund, described India as a critical partner for Germany amid shifting global political dynamics.
Weil said, "India is for me the most important partner for Germany. I'm happy to work a lot with Indian people. German companies could come to India; I think that would be really fruitful. And, in the momentous, difficult global political situation, we should take the chance to much better connect with India." 

He added, "But my deep intention or convention is that working together with India, could bring us forward because we have to think completely different ways than we thought in the past in the last 60 years. And it's great to have this chance to meet these states like Madhya Pradesh and other states from India." 

The delegation also included Saurabh Sangla, Executive Director of Signet Industries Limited and Chairman of the CII Western Region, who praised the proactive approach of CM Yadav.

He said, "This is an excellent visit and a maiden visit of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. And it is great to know that a lot of German companies have shown tremendous interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh, knowing that it has an excellent location as well as excellent potential for expanding business with investment policies of Madhya Pradesh. 

"And it is so forthcoming that the CM is meeting almost everyone and engaging with everyone and inviting everyone to come to the invest MP meeting in February in India," Sangla added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Madhya Pradesh

