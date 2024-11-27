MP CM Secures Rs 60,000 Crore in Investment Proposals During UK Visit

London: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav concluded his three-day visit to the United Kingdom, during which he announced that the state government had received investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs 60,000 crore. Before departing for Germany, he highlighted the significance of the trip in fostering international collaboration and attracting investments.

Speaking about the visit, CM Yadav said, “This visit holds great importance in many ways. Madhya Pradesh today offers numerous opportunities and cutting-edge technology. Many investors have expressed interest across various sectors such as education, innovation, agriculture, mining, services, and medicine. We have received investment proposals exceeding Rs 60,000 crore.”

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus of WMG (Warwick Manufacturing Group). He remarked, “Over 30,000 students study here. We aim to conduct research activities and leverage this knowledge not only for industrial advancement but also for societal benefit. I also interacted with Indian students and students from Madhya Pradesh. Students from all over the world are coming here to learn.”

As his UK trip reached its conclusion, CM Yadav announced his next destination, Germany. He also shared details of his visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, where he offered prayers and met with members of the seer community.

He said, “Today, I had the opportunity to visit the Swaminarayan Temple. In Madhya Pradesh, we have two Jyotirlingas. I met with representatives of the Swaminarayan Temple and ISKCON International and hope that similar temples will be built in Madhya Pradesh as well.”

On Wednesday, CM Yadav visited Warwick University in London, where he interacted with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group, as well as Indian students studying at the university.

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and praised the Hindu Sanatana culture. Highlighting its global presence, he stated, “The beauty of Sanatana Dharma lies in its diversity and inclusivity. It is a unique feature of our religion that various branches of Hindu Sanatana culture are followed worldwide. We worship 33 crore deities in their different forms and live by the paths they have shown us.”

He emphasised the core principles of the faith, saying, “Our religion teaches us to live peacefully and allow others to live, following the path of non-violence. The Swaminarayan Sampradaya has brought great pride to our country. During my visit to Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, I prayed and sought blessings.”

Commenting on the temple's architecture, the Chief Minister said, “The craftsmanship in the wood carvings and artefacts is extraordinary. These creations not only reflect aesthetic beauty but also inspire human virtues. Sanatana Dharma teaches us to overcome challenges and uphold humanity.”