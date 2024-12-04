Search icon
  • MP Teacher Suspended for Using Fake Student Death as Excuse for Leave

Published 10:57 IST, December 4th 2024

MP Teacher Suspended for Using Fake Student Death as Excuse for Leave

The accused, Hiralal Patel, worked at a government primary school in Chigrika Tola of the district, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: Unsplash

Mauganj: Authorities have suspended a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district after he took leave citing the death of a student who was alive, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Hiralal Patel, worked at a government primary school in Chigrika Tola of the district, they said.

Patel took leave on November 27 and noted in the attendance register that a class 3 student of the school died and he was going to attend the funeral, according to the officials.

When the student's father got the information about the teacher's note, he made a complaint to the district collector as his son was alive and healthy, they said.

Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava said Patel has been suspended and a probe ordered into the matter. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:57 IST, December 4th 2024

