Published 06:39 IST, December 19th 2024
Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Based on BJP MPs' Complaint
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 20 min read
BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.
Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
Live Blog
'Black Day in Parliamentary History': BJP Condemns Parliament Incident
Following the incident, the Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. "
- Listen to this article
00:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Assam CM Asks Rahul Gandhi To Apologise to Nagaland MP
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak, as his alleged behaviour towards her has hurt the sentiments of the people of North East.
Konyak alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Gandhi shouted at her after coming in "close proximity" that made her feel uncomfortable during a demonstration outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar.
23:29 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP's Sanjay Patil Slams Karnataka Govt Over FIR Against CT Ravi
"Congress is in power in Karnataka for 1.5-2 years, and the way it has been working... Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about Constitution, but the same Constitution has been repeatedly insulted by the Karnataka government," says BJP leader Sanjay Patil on Karnataka Police registering an FIR against party leader CT Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory word against state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
23:18 IST, December 19th 2024
Congress to Protest Nationwide on Dec 20
Congress is to protest tomorrow, on December 20, in all district headquarters across the country against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement and the FIR registered against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi
22:52 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MLA R Ashoka Slams FIR Against CT Ravi, Calls Congress 'Gunda' Government
"...We will fight in the court and against this government. The Congress government is a 'gunda' government. This is unconstitutional," says BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly on police registering an FIR against party leader CT Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory word against state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
22:29 IST, December 19th 2024
Sit-in protest in Manipur ends after 24 days
Sit-in protest outside Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur comes to an end after 24 days. The protest was organised over missing of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh.
Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station, according to the Army. He went missing from the military station at Leimakhong, and is yet to be traced.
22:13 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP's CT Ravi detained after FIR over alleged derogatory remarks in Legislative Council.
BJP leader CT Ravi was brought to the Khanapura Police Station after an FIR was filed against him on the complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
She alleged that he used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council today. FIR was filed at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi.
21:35 IST, December 19th 2024
PM Modi attends Christmas Celebration at Minister George Kurian's residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian, in Delhi
21:25 IST, December 19th 2024
Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Rahul Gandhi
Delhi police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi
FIR based on the complaint given by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj.
21:06 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MP Raju Bista Slams Congress, Calls Rahul Gandhi Immature Over Parliament Incident
BJP MP Raju Bista says, "This is the mentality of the Congress. They kept insulting Babasaheb when he was alive. They did not respect him posthumously. Now that 75 years of the Constitution have been completed, the Congress embarrassed itself in the Parliament during the debate. So, they are trying to create an issue out of a non-issue... Whatever happened in the Parliament has proven that the LoP Rahul Gandhi is immature..."
21:06 IST, December 19th 2024
Sukanta Majumdar Accuses Congress of Distorting Issues, Defends BJP's Respect for Ambedkar
West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar says, "The statement has been tempered by the Congress. They are transforming a non-issue into an issue. They don't have anything. They asked for a discussion on the Constitution. Our party welcomed it... They got humiliated because they have done so many wrong things with the Constitution. They have amended it several times for the benefit of the one family... They imposed an emergency in the country... We respect Babasaheb Ambedkar..."
20:39 IST, December 19th 2024
Vijaypal Singh Tomar Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour, Calls it Hooliganism After Sarangi's Injury
"He (Pratap Chandra Sarangi) has been seriously injured. The MRI has been conducted, but reports are not out till now. He, however, is better now... Since the country received its Independence, we have not seen such a behaviour from the Lok Sabha LoP. This is hooliganism," says BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaypal Singh Tomar
20:21 IST, December 19th 2024
'No One Supports BJP Yuva Morcha's Vandalism', says NCP leader Amol Mitkari
"No one can support it, but recently Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with a woman MP and this incident was in its response. However, no one can support this in a democracy," says NCP leader Amol Mitkari on BJP Yuva Morcha allegedly vandalising Congress office at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
20:07 IST, December 19th 2024
DCP Pravin Mundhe: BJP Yuva Morcha Workers Detained After Incident at Congress Office
DCP Zone 1, Dr Pravin Mundhe says, "Today some workers of BJP Yuva Morcha came to the Congress party office. We have brought some workers to the police station. Further action will be taken on the basis of the written complaint. The people detained have been sent for medical examination."
20:01 IST, December 19th 2024
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Attends Security Meeting with Amit Shah
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha leaves from Ministry of Home Affairs after attending a high-level security meeting focussing on key security issues, particularly related to Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
19:24 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliamentarians must demonstrate exemplary conduct worthy of emulation: VP Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the parliamentarians must demonstrate exemplary conduct that is worthy of emulation. His remarks came on a day the rival MPs jostled in the forecourt of Parliament in unprecedented scenes of unruliness.
He cautioned that if Parliament ceases to be a centre of dialogue, debate and discussion by failing to address the issues of the people, it risks sliding into irrelevance, posing serious threats to our democratic values.
19:16 IST, December 19th 2024
Rahul Will Not Push Anyone or be Rude: Omar Abdullah Defends Congress Leader
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday came to the defence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, dismissing the BJP's claims that Gandhi physically pushed two ruling party members in the Parliament premises.
"I know Rahul Gandhi. He will not push anybody; he is not the kind of person to be nasty or rude to anyone...no one, leave alone Parliamentarian, he cannot even push someone walking on the road," he said.
19:04 IST, December 19th 2024
Congress and Rahul Gandhi Should Apologise: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
On ruckus in Parliament, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “... There can be ideological differences in democracy but injuring someone physically is strongly condemnable... They always considered themselves above the law and constitution and the country as their fiefdom... Congress and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for this... Everything that happened must have been recorded in the CCTV and the truth will be revealed once the videos come out.”
18:38 IST, December 19th 2024
NCP to Contest Delhi Elections, Open to Alliance with NDA
NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel says, "NCP has been contesting elections in Delhi for the last 25 years. People of Delhi want change. AAP government in Delhi has not done any work for the people. We will contest elections on some seats. We will also talk to NDA. If things work out, then we will definitely intend to form an alliance with them..."
18:35 IST, December 19th 2024
BL Verma After Meeting Injured MP Pratap Sarangi: Rahul Gandhi Blotted Democracy's Temple
After meeting BJP MP Pratap Sarangi who was admitted to the RML Hospital after getting injured today in the Parliament, Union Minister BL Verma says, "He is in the ICU and is under treatment. We could not speak to him much... The LoP Rahul Gandhi has blotted the temple of democracy..."
18:10 IST, December 19th 2024
Aaditya Thackeray Slams NDA for Diversion, Says Country is Angry Over Ambedkar Insult
"The ruckus caused by the NDA is unfortunate. What were we protesting? We were protesting against the insult of the Constitution, and insult to the country by Home Minister Amit Shah. Then what was the point of attacking the INDIA Alliance? This is a diversion. The reality is that the country is angry over the insult to BR Ambedkar," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray
17:52 IST, December 19th 2024
Shivraj Chouhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Aggression
Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan says, "... Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon. He started pushing there. Our elderly MP Pratap Sarangi fell and he was seriously injured on the head. He was admitted to the ICU and he is still under treatment... He was unconscious. His NRI scan is being done. Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic? On whatever our Adivasi MP Phangnon Konyak, we are full of pain at what she mentioned. She has complained to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. She was treated inappropriately... The Speaker said that she approached him while crying... "
17:50 IST, December 19th 2024
Rajnath Singh Provides Update on Injured BJP MPs, Calls for an End to Such Incidents in Democracy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Two of our MPs - Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are admitted to RML Hospital and I came to know about their condition. Pratap Sarangi has two stitches on his head and Mukesh Rajput also has a head injury. Both are stable. Doctors say that they will have to remain hospitalized for 2 or more days. Such incidents should not happen in a democracy..."
17:18 IST, December 19th 2024
Shivraj Chouhan Slams Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for Arrogance After Press Conference
Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan says, "Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi just did a press conference. We thought they would apologise for what they did today. But they did not. I did not understand why they did a press conference. Their press conference displayed their arrogance... I have been seeing his behaviour. But what he (Rahul Gandhi) did today is unimaginable by a civilised society... Today when BJP MPs were opposing at the Makar Dwar, Rahul Gandhi came there. Security personnel told them to use the other space on the side to enter. But he came there on purpose..."
17:17 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP Workers Vandalize Congress Office in Mumbai Over Alleged Insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar
BJP workers vandalise the Congress party office in Mumbai. They are protesting against the Congress party and are alleging that the Congress has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
17:02 IST, December 19th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Suppressing Adani Case Discussion, Calls Their Ideology Anti-Constitutional
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "A few days before the Parliament session, the Adani case came up in America and the BJP tried to stop the discussion on it. The basic strategy of the BJP was that there should be no discussion on the Adani case, it should be suppressed... After that Amit Shah's statement came and we have been saying from the beginning that the thinking of the BJP and the RSS is anti-Constitution, anti-Ambedkar..."
16:47 IST, December 19th 2024
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Criticizes Ruckus in Parliament, Calls for Respect Towards Women
On Ruckus in Parliament, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Parliament is the temple of democracy... Any act of harassing or abusing women should face rebuttal... The entire nation is watching our democracy so please handle with care."
16:35 IST, December 19th 2024
SP MPs Protest Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, Dimple Yadav Demands Apology
Samajwadi Party MPs protest against the statement made by Union Minister Amit Shah on Dr BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says, "The BJP should apologise for the comments made in Parliament... This proves that the BJP is against the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar..."
16:09 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MP Ajay Bhatt Slams Opposition Over Parliament Incident, Calls Actions 'Despicable'
BJP MP Ajay Bhatt said about the Parliament incident, where two BJP MPs were allegedly injured during the Ambedkar protests.
"The opposition is very childish and immature. It is not a wrestling arena; if you want to fight, go to a wrestling ring. What was done is very sad and despicable; we have never seen such actions in a democracy."
16:08 IST, December 19th 2024
'What has happened today is extremely unfortunate', says Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur: ‘What has happened today is extremely unfortunate’, on the physical assault by Rahul Gandhi.
15:56 IST, December 19th 2024
Congress MPs, Including Women, Protest at Parliament Street Police Station Against BJP
A delegation of Congress MPs including women MPs at Parliament Street Police station to complain against the BJP.
15:40 IST, December 19th 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Congress for Insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says," "Congress has never respected Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party knows how much it has insulted him. After Home Minister Amit Shah ji mentioned all this, Congress was rattled by it...I want to ask why did Congress not give the Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Who developed 'panch-teerth? PM Modi not only developed 'panch-teeth but also told
the country about the contributions of Babasaheb...This country will run on the Constitution and the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar. "
15:36 IST, December 19th 2024
Jagdambika Pal Arrives at Parliament House Annexe for JPC Meeting on Waqf Amendment Bill
Chairman of Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal arrives at Parliament House Annexe for today's JPC meeting
15:20 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput Hospitalized After Injury in Clash with INDIA Alliance MPs
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput being taken for ultrasound and other medical tests at RML Hospital. He is admitted here after sustaining injuries during jostling with INDIA Alliance MPs.
14:52 IST, December 19th 2024
Came close, pushed me: Woman BJP MP's shocking allegations against Rahul Gandhi
S Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP from Nagaland wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday alleging that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi misbehaved and pushed her when the NDA members were protesting against Congress amid Ambedkar faceoff in Parliament.
Konyak further alleged that Rahul made her uncomfortable by coming close to her and urging for "protection."
14:39 IST, December 19th 2024
RS adjourned for day amid uproar after BJP's allegations of misconduct by Rahul Gandhi
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid an uproar after Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at the entry steps of Parliament.
As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, the BJP raised the issue of alleged misconduct by Gandhi and demanded an apology from him.
14:34 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliament scuffle: Congress MPs allege BJP blocked Rahul Gandhi from entering Lower House
As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging "physical assault" by other Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, other party MPs also told ANI that party leader Rahul Gandhi had been blocked from entering Parliament, following which a scuffle broke out between the two parties.
14:21 IST, December 19th 2024
'Rahul physically mishandled by three MPs of ruling party': Congress leaders writes to LS Speaker Om Birla
Congress MPs including KC Venugopal, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and alleged that the INDIA Bloc MPs were physically obstructed from entering and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was physically manhandled by three MPs from the ruling party.
14:08 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliament Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 20th December
Amid the ongoing winter parliament session, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 20th December
14:06 IST, December 19th 2024
SP MP Awadesh Pradesh arrives at Delhi's RML Hosptial to meet injured BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Pradesh arrives at Delhi's RML Hosptial to meet injured BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi.
"Whatever happened is sad and against democratic beliefs. This should not happen by anyone. There is some decorum of the House, and it should be maintained by everyone.", he stated while talking to news agency PTI.
14:01 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi visits injured MP Pratap Sarangi in RML Hospital
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi visits injured MP Pratap Sarangi in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi
13:46 IST, December 19th 2024
Congress MPs KC Venugopal, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Congress MPs KC Venugopal, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
“... As we attempted to enter the Parliament through Makar Dwar, the protesting MPs were physically obstructed from entering...LoP Rahul Gandhi was physically manhandled by three MPs from the ruling party..”, reads a statement from party leaders.
13:40 IST, December 19th 2024
Kharge writes to Om Birla alleging physical assault by BJP MPs during protest in Parliament
Shortly after two BJP MPs were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after being injured in the chaos outside Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and alleged that he was "physically assaulted" by BJP MPs during the protest from both sides in the Parliament over Ambedkar controversy.
13:58 IST, December 19th 2024
'Whatever Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is saying is a complete lie': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...Whatever Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is saying is a complete lie. The people were making way for Rahul Gandhi when he came. Our people were giving him the way, despite that he (Rahul Gandhi) pushed them...Both the people ( BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are injured...After lodging the FIR, all the options are open (for taking action)."
13:35 IST, December 19th 2024
PM Modi Dials RML Hospital To Check Health Of Injured MPs
In a latest update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called up Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput and has enquired about there health condition and injury. This comes after the BJP MP claimed of being pushed by Rahul Gandhi during the showdown in Parliament amid the ongoing Ambedkar issue.
13:20 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MPs attacked in Parliament: FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi
FIR has been filed against leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi
13:01 IST, December 19th 2024
'Both suffered head injuries, admitted to ICU': RML Hospital on two BJP MPs injured in chaos outside Parliament
After two BJP MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital over the alleged scuffle in the Parliament, Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Shukla also said that they are trying to stabilize both (Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput).
12:58 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliament: PM Modi Dials BJP MPs Attacked by Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials BJP MPs Attacked by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Amid Ambedkar Faceoff
12:58 IST, December 19th 2024
All MPs captured in video with Rahul Gandhi summoned by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister
All MPs captured in video evidence against Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister following an alleged assault against two BJP MPs in Parliament.
The incident occurred during a heated confrontation between BJP and Congress members, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. They have accused Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of pushing them during the altercation.
12:47 IST, December 19th 2024
TDP MP Byreddy Shabari, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj to file FIR against Rahul Gandhi
TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over an alleged assault in Parliament. The incident took place during a heated confrontation between BJP and Congress members, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. They have accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of pushing them during the altercatio
12:32 IST, December 19th 2024
'Parliament not place to show physical strength': Kiren Rijiju blames Rahul Gandhi
After the chaos outside parliament led to injuries to two BJP MPs and with both BJP and opposition parties accusing each other of instigation chaos, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of committing "physical assault" against two BJP MPs in the Parliament premises. While condemning the actions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that the show of strength by him and his MPs was "very wrong"
12:20 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP president Nadda asks Congress to 'stop lying' on Ambedkar issue
The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Congress over its treatment of B R Ambedkar as the ruling party's president J P Nadda asked the opposition party to "stop lying".
Nadda reiterated his party's accusations against the Congress for insulting and ignoring Ambedkar and his legacy, and cited the work undertaken by the Modi government to honour his legacy.
12:00 IST, December 19th 2024
Rahul Gandhi reacts after BJP MP injured in protest
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP MPs were pushing him and stopping him and other opposition MPs from entering Parliament. His remarks came after some BJP MPs claimed that Gandhi pushed an MP, resulting in their leader Pratap Sarangi getting injured.
Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament.
"I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.
11:55 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliament: BJP MP Mukesh Rajput also injured, admitted in ICU
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput also got injured. His condition is serious and he has been admitted to the ICU of RML hospital
11:44 IST, December 19th 2024
FIR lodged against SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for electricity theft
An FIR has been filed against SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for his alleged involvement in electricity theft, following a search at his residence by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department. The FIR, lodged at the Anti-Power Theft Police Station in Sambhal, cites violations under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act (Amendment) 2003
11:30 IST, December 19th 2024
BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustains head injury amid Parliament protests, blames Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustains head injury amid Parliament protests, blames Rahul Gandhi
11:08 IST, December 19th 2024
Cold wave grips the nation; temperatures drop from North to South
A thick layer of dense fog blanketed the entire country on Thursday. In Ajmer, visuals showed people sitting by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as the temperatures in the state dropped.
"The weather has been getting very cold since the last five to seven days. It is also getting more cloudy day by day here," said a pedestrian.
11:01 IST, December 19th 2024
Ambedkar Controversy: INDIA Bloc MPs hold protest march in Parliament
INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
10:50 IST, December 19th 2024
Parliament: BJP MPs protest against Congress amid chaos over Shah's 'Ambedkar' remark
Amid chaos over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and demands for his resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs staged protests in the Parliament's premises against Congress party
10:10 IST, December 19th 2024
Two soldiers sustain injuries, five terrorists neutralized in ongoing encounter in Kulgam
Five terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces while two soldiers have sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
09:59 IST, December 19th 2024
'Severe' air quality in Delhi, minimum temperature 5 deg C
The national capital's air quality on Thursday was in the severe category while the minimum temperature was 5 degrees Celsius, around three notches below normal.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 450 at 9 am. Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 32 reported levels in the severe category.
09:52 IST, December 19th 2024
Delhi chokes as AQI stays at 448 amid cold wave
The Air quality index in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday as a thick layer of fog blanketed around the city and limited the visibility.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) measured in the city was 448 at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (CPCB).
09:52 IST, December 19th 2024
SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq's residence inspected for alleged power theft
A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by a large number of security personnel, arrived at the residence of SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq in Sambhal on Thursday.
The visit was part of an ongoing inspection to flag alleged irregularities in electricity usage at the MP's residence. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra confirmed that the inspection was part of a routine drive against electricity theft.
09:05 IST, December 19th 2024
On Goa Liberation Day, CM Sawant lauds state's journey of development
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday greeted people on the coastal state's Liberation Day, recalling the valour of the freedom fighters and expressed gratitude towards them.
Sawant noted the progressive journey of the state's development and the strides made towards achieving the dream of a 'Golden Goa'.
08:54 IST, December 19th 2024
Five terrorists gunned down in J-K's Kulgam district
At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.
Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday, they said.
08:10 IST, December 19th 2024
US govt urges Supreme Court to dismiss Rana's petition for writ of certiorari
The United States government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss "the petition for a writ of certiorari" filed by Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, against his extradition to India.
India is seeking the extradition of Rana as he is wanted in the Mumbai terror attack case. Having lost the legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco, Rana on November 13 filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court.
08:09 IST, December 19th 2024
People take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi
Many people took refuge at night shelters as the temperature dipped in the national capital on Wednesday night.
The Delhi IMD recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday early morning.
08:07 IST, December 19th 2024
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.
Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.
07:21 IST, December 19th 2024
No mention of Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA resolution tabled by Pakistan: MEA sources
There have been some misleading foreign media reports about a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that it is an annual resolution tabled by Pakistan in the Third Committee.
The resolution was adopted without a vote. The sources also said that the resolution does not bear any mention of Jammu and Kashmir.
07:13 IST, December 19th 2024
People take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi
Many people took refuge at night shelters as the temperature dipped in the national capital on Wednesday night.
The Delhi IMD recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday early morning.
07:13 IST, December 19th 2024
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of each deceased in Mumbai boat mishap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai on Wednesday.
07:14 IST, December 19th 2024
Indian, US officials meet to chart next steps in space collaboration
Officials from India and the United States have charted next steps in space collaboration, including human spaceflight, joint space exploration and a commitment to facilitating commercial partnerships between space companies to advance the shared interests in the growing space economy, the White House said on Wednesday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:49 IST, December 20th 2024