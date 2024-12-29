Mumbai Man With His Puppy Outsmarts a Scammer Posing as Police | Watch

Mumbai: A Mumbai man outsmarted a digital scammer with the help of his puppy, creating a hilarious moment that he shared on a social media platform called Instagram. The scammer, pretending to be from the Andheri East police station, made a video call demanding the man show his face to the camera.

In the video, the scammer begins with, "I am calling from Andheri East police station," before insisting the man appear on camera. Instead of complying, the man lifts his puppy and holds it in front of the camera, responding, "Yeh lijiye, sir. Aagya main camera ke saamne," (Here you go, sir. I'm here in front of the camera), while moving the puppy closer.

The scammer, initially posing as a police officer, was taken aback by the unexpected response. Realizing he was being pranked, he smiled and quickly turned his face away from the camera.

"Arey yeh raha main. Arey, thanedaar. Dikhraha hai? Arey nakli vardi," (Here I am. Hey, Officer. You see me? Oh, fake uniform) the man with the puppy continued, laughing at the awkward situation unfolding.

Watch | Mumbai Man With His Puppy Outsmarts a Scammer

The video is captioned as "Pretend to be Mumbai Police. Scam call gone wrong.”

The scammer, clearly flustered, quickly turned off his camera and disconnects the call.