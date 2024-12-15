Published 09:34 IST, December 15th 2024
Mumbai Mega Block Today: Train Services Delayed at CSMT Due to Maintenace Work, Full Details
This maintenance work will lead to major train cancellations and diversions, impacting thousands of commuters
Mumbai: Central Railway has announced a mega block on Sunday, December 15, affecting Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Main Line services. This maintenance work will lead to major train cancellations and diversions, impacting thousands of commuters. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.
Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines, Full Details Here
- Harbour Line: No trains will run between Panvel and Vashi (excluding the Port Line) from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.
- UP trains from Panvel to CSMT between 10:33 am and 3:49 pm will be cancelled.
- DOWN trains from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur between 9:45 am and 3:12 pm will also be cancelled.
- Trans-Harbour Line: UP trains from Panvel to Thane between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm will not operate.
- DOWN trains from Thane to Panvel between 10:01 am and 3:20 p will be cancelled.
To help passengers, special trains will run between CSMT and Vashi. Trans-Harbour services will be available between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, while Port Line services will operate as usual between Belapur/Nerul and Uran.
Main Line Diversion
Timing: Maintenance on the 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane will happen from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.
Several UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted.
UP Trains (Towards CSMT)
- Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express
- Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen
- Patna-LTT Express
- Kakinada-LTT Express
- Pune-CSMT Pragati Express
- Nagpur-CSMT Express
- Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express
These trains will take the UP Fast Line at Thane and rejoin the 6th Line at Vidyavihar.
DOWN Trains (From CSMT)*
- LTT-Gorakhpur Express
- LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express
- LTT-Tiruvananthapuram Netravati Express
These trains will move to the DOWN Fast Line at Vidyavihar and switch to the 5th Line at Thane.
Advice for Commuters
Central Railway has clarified that this block is essential to maintain railway infrastructure and ensure passenger safety. Special services are being arranged to minimise inconvenience.
Passengers are urged to check updated train schedules and plan their journeys in advance. Temporary discomfort is unavoidable, but the work is vital for smooth train operations in the future.
