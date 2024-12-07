Search icon
  • Mumbai Police Receive Threat Message To Assassinate PM Modi From Ajmer

Published 18:15 IST, December 7th 2024

Mumbai Police Receive Threat Message To Assassinate PM Modi From Ajmer

The Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threatening message claiming to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assassination Threat to PM Modi: Mumbai Police Launch Probe to Identify Caller | Image: X- @BJP4India

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threatening message claiming to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message, which is claimed to have been received from Rajasthan's Ajmer city, led to a panic-like situation among the security agencies. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the police are trying to trace the caller. 

According to the police, the number from which the message was sent was traced to Ajmer in Rajasthan and a police team was sent there immediately to nab the suspect. 

The WhatsApp message, received on the helpline of the traffic police in the early hours, mentioned two ISI agents and a plot to carry out a bomb blast to target Modi, the police official said.

The investigators suspect that the sender is a mentally disturbed person or was under the influence of alcohol but further probe was on, the official added.

A First Information Report was registered under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received hoax threat messages many times in the past. 

Further probe into the matter is being done. 

Updated 18:15 IST, December 7th 2024

