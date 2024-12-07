Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Driver Injured

Published 06:42 IST, December 7th 2024

Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Driver Injured

A speeding car lost control and overturned on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai last evening; no casualties have been reported but the driver is injured.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Police and sea-link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident, he said.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:42 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.