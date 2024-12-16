Mumbai Shocker: Man Found Hanging From Skywalk Near BMC Office In Ghatkopar | WATCH

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man was found hanging from a skywalk outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) N-Division office in Ghatkopar, police said on Monday.

Police said that its local unit responded promptly to the scene following a call regarding the incident.

The motives behind the suicide are still unknown, according to officials.

Man Found Hanging From Skywalk Near BMC Office | WATCH

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and ambulances, arrived to remove the body and take it to the hospital.

Officials said that they are making efforts to identify the individual and ascertain the circumstances of his death to advance the investigation.

"We are looking into this matter, and currently, we have initial details," said Vijaykant Sagar, DCP, Zone 7.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.



AASRA – We’re Here To Help91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)