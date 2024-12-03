'My Health is Fine': Eknath Shinde Discharged From Thane's Jupiter Hospital

Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was rushed to a hospital amid no improvement in his health, has now been discharged from Thane's Jupiter Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I came for a checkup, my health is fine."

This comes after media reports of Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's health deteriorating emerged. As per media reports, doctors advised a complete medical examination and also advised medical tests for the politician as there were no signs of improvement in his health.

Mahayuti Meet Likely to be Postponed

The key Mahayuti meeting, that was being pushed and was scheduled for today, may be pushed further after Eknath Shinde's hospitalisation in Thane. Initial reports suggested that the Mahayuti meet, to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation, would take place today after 3:00 pm, in Eknath Shinde's attendance.

Earlier, Shinde cancelled the Mahayuti meeting on Friday and headed towards his native village, where he fell ill - he was suffering from a fever.

Reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Saturday, following which, his doctors advised him to take complete rest. Notably, Shinde fell sick after arriving at his native village, Satara. His family doctor, Dr Parte had said that the Shiv Sena leader had a viral infection; as of now, Eknath Shinde is in Thane and is focussing on his health.

Who Will be Maharashtra's CM?