'My Health is Fine': Eknath Shinde Discharged From Thane's Jupiter Hospital
Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I came for a checkup, my health is fine."
Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was rushed to a hospital amid no improvement in his health, has now been discharged from Thane's Jupiter Hospital.
This comes after media reports of Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's health deteriorating emerged. As per media reports, doctors advised a complete medical examination and also advised medical tests for the politician as there were no signs of improvement in his health.
Mahayuti Meet Likely to be Postponed
The key Mahayuti meeting, that was being pushed and was scheduled for today, may be pushed further after Eknath Shinde's hospitalisation in Thane. Initial reports suggested that the Mahayuti meet, to discuss the Maharashtra Cabinet portfolio allocation, would take place today after 3:00 pm, in Eknath Shinde's attendance.
Earlier, Shinde cancelled the Mahayuti meeting on Friday and headed towards his native village, where he fell ill - he was suffering from a fever.
Reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Saturday, following which, his doctors advised him to take complete rest. Notably, Shinde fell sick after arriving at his native village, Satara. His family doctor, Dr Parte had said that the Shiv Sena leader had a viral infection; as of now, Eknath Shinde is in Thane and is focussing on his health.
Who Will be Maharashtra's CM?
The Mahayuti Alliance emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 and ever since the landslide victory, all eyes are on the BJP-led alliance, to know the name of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Two names had come up for the Maharashtra CM face - Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde and as per top BJP leaders, Fadnavis is set to take over as CM. While an official announcement is yet to be made and the suspense over the Maharashtra CM's name continues, preparations for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the oath ceremony and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has also been invited for it. The Maharashtra CM Name Announcement is expected to be made by the evening of December 4.
