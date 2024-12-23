Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change

Published 12:29 IST, December 23rd 2024

Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change

Murthy explained that rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns may drive millions of rural residents to relocate to cities within next 25 years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change | Image: PTI

Pune: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has voiced serious concerns about the impact of climate change on India, warning that worsening weather conditions could force a massive migration from rural areas to urban centres. Speaking at an event in Pune on Friday, he highlighted the risk of rural regions becoming uninhabitable in the coming decades because of rising temperature and climate change, putting additional strain on cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.  

Murthy Warns of Mass Migration

Murthy explained that rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns may drive millions of rural residents to relocate to cities within the next 20-25 years. This shift, he cautioned, could create unprecedented challenges for urban areas already struggling with population pressure and resource management.  

“There is a strong possibility that people from rural regions will move to habitable cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad as their villages become difficult to live in,” he said.  

Murthy expressed concern over the existing issues in these cities, including traffic congestion, pollution, and inadequate infrastructure, which he said make urban living increasingly difficult. He warned that if these problems are not addressed, the cities could become nearly unlivable.  

“Our cities are facing serious challenges, whether it is pollution, overcrowding, or traffic. These issues are only set to worsen if we do not act urgently,” he remarked.  

Call for Collective Action to Make our Planet Better Place to Live

Calling for a united approach, Murthy urged India’s corporate leaders, policymakers, and bureaucrats to work together to address the looming crisis. He stressed that solutions must focus on reducing climate change impacts and improving conditions in rural areas to curb large-scale migration.  

“The private sector must collaborate with political leaders and government officials to prevent the situation from escalating. Without this, the pressure on cities will only increase,” he said.  

Despite these challenges, Murthy expressed hope that India would rise to the occasion. He noted that while the country often reacts to crises, he was confident that by 2030, significant progress would be made in tackling climate change and reducing the migration burden on cities.  

Murthy’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable planning and development to prepare for the growing impacts of climate change on India’s population and infrastructure.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:29 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

UN 2024: India Calls for Change at UN as Conflicts Persist
India News
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
WATCH | Rohit STRUGGLING Against Part-Timer Padikkal Raises Concern
SportFit
Sachet-Parampara, Musical Duo Of Kabir Singh Fame, Blessed With Baby Boy
Entertainment News
Cong Link in Attack on Allu Arjun's Home? Rioter's Pics With CM Surfaces
India News
Bihar Hit-and-Run: 5 Killed After Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Ran Over Them
India News
A Holy Year is About to Start in Rome. Here's What You Need to Know
World News
PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Letters to Newly Appointed Recruits
India News
South Box Office: Marco Springs Surprise, Viduthalai Part 2 & UI Steady
Entertainment News
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Not Ready to Host CT 25; Viral VIDEO is PROOF!
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.