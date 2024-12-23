Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change

Pune: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has voiced serious concerns about the impact of climate change on India, warning that worsening weather conditions could force a massive migration from rural areas to urban centres. Speaking at an event in Pune on Friday, he highlighted the risk of rural regions becoming uninhabitable in the coming decades because of rising temperature and climate change, putting additional strain on cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Murthy Warns of Mass Migration

Murthy explained that rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns may drive millions of rural residents to relocate to cities within the next 20-25 years. This shift, he cautioned, could create unprecedented challenges for urban areas already struggling with population pressure and resource management.

“There is a strong possibility that people from rural regions will move to habitable cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad as their villages become difficult to live in,” he said.

Murthy expressed concern over the existing issues in these cities, including traffic congestion, pollution, and inadequate infrastructure, which he said make urban living increasingly difficult. He warned that if these problems are not addressed, the cities could become nearly unlivable.

“Our cities are facing serious challenges, whether it is pollution, overcrowding, or traffic. These issues are only set to worsen if we do not act urgently,” he remarked.

Call for Collective Action to Make our Planet Better Place to Live

Calling for a united approach, Murthy urged India’s corporate leaders, policymakers, and bureaucrats to work together to address the looming crisis. He stressed that solutions must focus on reducing climate change impacts and improving conditions in rural areas to curb large-scale migration.

“The private sector must collaborate with political leaders and government officials to prevent the situation from escalating. Without this, the pressure on cities will only increase,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Murthy expressed hope that India would rise to the occasion. He noted that while the country often reacts to crises, he was confident that by 2030, significant progress would be made in tackling climate change and reducing the migration burden on cities.