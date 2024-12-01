Navi Mumbai Man attacks Neighbour with Axe, Iron Rod After Her Baby Defecates on Common Pathway

Navi Mumbai: A woman and her infant were allegedly attacked by her neighbour with axe and iron rod in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai after her elder son defecated on their common pathway. The incident is said to have taken place at Sector 8 in Belapur on Thursday. Subsequently, police booked the man for grievously injuring the mother-son duo. The accused, identified as Raju Satta (50), is on the run.

The incident occurred when Satta and his neighbout Anjali Nitin Khandare aka Anjali Usman Shaikh, 37, engaged into an argument after her elder son, 2, defecated on a common pathway in their area. The child began crying after Satta reprimanded the child, leaving Anjali furious. She then asked the man what was the necessity to scold when she had already cleaned the area.

Anjali further asked the man to send his wife to talk and not to get involved in household matters. Thereafter, Satta allegedly returned only to attack the woman with an iron rod and an axe. At the time of the assault, Anjali was carrying her younger son who also sustaind injuries in the attack. Soon after, police were alerted by the neighbours who witnessed the attack.

According to media reports, the infant sustained several injuries on the head. The baby was admitted to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul to undergo major surgery.

An FIR was registered case against Satta under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 118 (voluntary causing hurt by means of weapons), 116 (grievous hurt) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police suspect that the accused is most likely hiding on the Belapur hill and launched a search to nab him.