Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NCRTC To Develop Integrated Parking, Commercial Spaces at RRTS Stations

Published 15:51 IST, December 7th 2024

NCRTC To Develop Integrated Parking, Commercial Spaces at RRTS Stations

The NCRTC has announced plans to develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at RRTS station parking lots to enhance passenger convenience.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NCRTC to develop integrated parking, commercial spaces at RRTS stations | Image: X/NCRTC

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has announced plans to develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at RRTS station parking lots to enhance passenger convenience, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited expressions of interest to lease and develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at six strategically located stations along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, it said.

These stations include DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. This initiative aims to optimise the use of parking areas by integrating them with commercial developments, enhancing passenger convenience and station utility, the statement said.

As part of this initiative, parking spaces can be enhanced with a diverse range of commercial facilities, including outlets, food courts, offices, service apartments, and studio apartments, it said.

These developments aim to create multifunctional hubs that not only cater to the immediate needs of passengers but also offer spaces for leisure, work, and short-term stays, enriching the overall commuter experience and maximising the utility of station areas, it said.

NCRTC invites developers to submit innovative proposals for utilising these spaces by December 27. Interested applicants can find detailed information and application guidelines on the official NCRTC website, the statement said.

By implementing this project, RRTS stations will not only serve as transportation hubs but also emerge as vibrant commercial centers, offering a blend of improved mobility and business opportunities, it read.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services are operational across a 42 km stretch of the RRTS corridor, connecting nine stations from Sahibabad to Meerut South. The full corridor spans 82 km, running from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut’s Modipuram.

Trial runs are also underway at the Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations in the Delhi section, extending beyond Sahibabad, as part of the phased implementation. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:51 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.