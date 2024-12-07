NCRTC To Develop Integrated Parking, Commercial Spaces at RRTS Stations

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has announced plans to develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at RRTS station parking lots to enhance passenger convenience, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited expressions of interest to lease and develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at six strategically located stations along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, it said.

These stations include DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. This initiative aims to optimise the use of parking areas by integrating them with commercial developments, enhancing passenger convenience and station utility, the statement said.

As part of this initiative, parking spaces can be enhanced with a diverse range of commercial facilities, including outlets, food courts, offices, service apartments, and studio apartments, it said.

These developments aim to create multifunctional hubs that not only cater to the immediate needs of passengers but also offer spaces for leisure, work, and short-term stays, enriching the overall commuter experience and maximising the utility of station areas, it said.

NCRTC invites developers to submit innovative proposals for utilising these spaces by December 27. Interested applicants can find detailed information and application guidelines on the official NCRTC website, the statement said.

By implementing this project, RRTS stations will not only serve as transportation hubs but also emerge as vibrant commercial centers, offering a blend of improved mobility and business opportunities, it read.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services are operational across a 42 km stretch of the RRTS corridor, connecting nine stations from Sahibabad to Meerut South. The full corridor spans 82 km, running from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut’s Modipuram.