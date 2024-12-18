Search icon
Published 22:20 IST, December 18th 2024

Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba to Visit India From Dec 19-21

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will arrive in India on Thursday on a three-day visit, during which she will attend an official programme and undergo health check-ups.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba to Visit India From Dec 19-21 | Image: PTI

Kathmandu: Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will arrive in India on Thursday on a three-day visit, during which she will attend an official programme and undergo health check-ups.

Deuba, who was on a visit to Germany, left Berlin for New Delhi Wednesday afternoon, according to the Foreign Minister's secretariat.

During her brief stay in New Delhi, she will deliver the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, jointly organised by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University – Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies (KU-NCCS).

The main objectives of the conference, scheduled for Friday, are to showcase India's economic growth, promote regional cooperation, and strengthen ties among the countries of the region.

She also has health checkups scheduled, which are follow-ups of her surgery conducted earlier this year in March.

Deuba will return to Kathmandu on December 21 wrapping up the visit.

The foreign minister visited India in August on an official visit, during which she discussed ways to boost cooperation and deepen bilateral ties with India's top leadership. 

Updated 22:20 IST, December 18th 2024

