New Year Travel Rush Causes Heavy Traffic on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, a police official said.

With a large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, the official said.

Many roads have also been facing bottlenecks due to the ongoing construction work.