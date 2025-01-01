Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NGT to Review Plea on Adverse Effects of Artificial Light on Living Beings at Night

Published 18:23 IST, January 1st 2025

NGT to Review Plea on Adverse Effects of Artificial Light on Living Beings at Night

The NGT has asked the Centre to respond to a plea about the negative impact of artificial light at night on plants, animals, and humans.

Reported by: Digital Desk
River Adi Ganga Gomti Pollution: NGT Directs Authorities To Take Expeditious Steps To Tap Drains | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Centre to respond to a petition concerning the negative impact of "artificial light at night" on plants, animals, and humans.

The plea argues that artificial lighting disrupts natural biological processes, affecting human circadian rhythms, the behavior of nocturnal wildlife, plant physiology, and migratory species.

In an order dated December 23, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the petition was based on various published studies, research, and articles.

The petitioner’s counsel said while the tribunal’s Bhopal zonal bench in a July 2023 order said the aspect of light pollution required a detailed study, its western zonal bench in 2024 took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the death of flamingos near DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, owing to light pollution impairing their vision.

"Issue notice to the respondents," the tribunal said.

Union Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Science and Technology and the Central Pollution Control Board are respondents in the case.

"Respondents are directed to file their response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing," the tribunal said and posted the hearing on April 17.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:23 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.