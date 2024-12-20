Search icon
  • NIA Chargesheets Three CPI (Maoist) Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader's Murder

Published 19:25 IST, December 20th 2024

NIA Chargesheets Three CPI (Maoist) Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NIA Chargesheets Three CPI (Maoist) Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader's Murder | Image: PTI

Jagdalpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.

The trio -- Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram and one-armed cadre -- were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court here, it said.

The accused were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to kill Dubey, according to the statement issued by the NIA. Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram were arrested on June 27.

Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes by members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village on November 4, 2023.

The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people, the statement said.

NIA investigations had established the role and involvement of members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), it said.

The agency registered the case on February 23, 2024, after taking over the investigation from the local police. On June 5, the NIA chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:25 IST, December 20th 2024

BJP

