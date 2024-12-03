Search icon
  • Night Temperature Rises in Kashmir, Srinagar Records 1.8 Degrees Celsius

Published 15:01 IST, December 3rd 2024

Night Temperature Rises in Kashmir, Srinagar Records 1.8 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Night Temperature Rises in Kashmir, Srinagar Records 1.8 Degrees Celsius | Image: X

A rise in the minimum temperature across most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday provided relief from the cold, as the MeT department forecast mainly dry weather in the coming days, officials said.

Srinagar and most other areas, except for Gulmarg, experienced warmer nights with minimum temperatures improved, they said.

The night temperature in Srinagar, Qazigund and Kupwara settled above the freezing point, though it remained below the normal for this time of year across the valley, officials added.

Srinagar recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway to the valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.5 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath yatra, saw a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, registered minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 1.8 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department forecast generally dry weather for Tuesday, with very light rain or snow possible in isolated higher reaches.

From December 4-7, dry conditions will persist, with a possibility of light rain or snow in the higher reaches late on December 8 into the morning of December 9, it said.

The weather will remain dry from December 10 to 14, with no significant wet spells expected till December 14, the MeT office said.

Updated 15:01 IST, December 3rd 2024

