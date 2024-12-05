Search icon
  • No Plans To Introduce Legislative Impact Assessments of Parliament Acts: Centre Informs Rajya Sabha

Published 18:08 IST, December 5th 2024

No Plans To Introduce Legislative Impact Assessments of Parliament Acts: Centre Informs Rajya Sabha

The government does not plan to introduce a law mandating post-enactment legislative impact assessments of Acts passed by Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was told.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt in Rajya Sabha informed that there is no plan to bring law to mandate legislative impact assessment | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The government does not plan to introduce a law mandating post-enactment legislative impact assessments of Acts passed by Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Legislative impact assessment refers to the study of the effects that proposed and enacted laws have on society.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that under the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, each ministry or department has been allocated subject matters on which they initiate and implements legislative proposals and also study the social, economic, environmental and judicial impact of such laws after their enactment.

The Law Commission has also been mandated to review and recommend reforms to existing laws.

Meghwal further informed that the 23rd (current) Law Commission has been mandated to identify laws that are no longer needed or relevant and can be immediately repealed.

It has also been instructed to identify laws that are not in harmony with the economic needs and requirements of the times and require amendments, he said.

Additionally, the panel has been asked to identify laws that otherwise require changes or amendments, Meghwal added. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:08 IST, December 5th 2024

