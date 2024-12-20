Noida Airport: CM Yogi Increases Land Compensation For Farmers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an increase in land compensation rates for farmers providing their land for the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The compensation rate has been raised by Rs 1,200 per square meter, fulfilling long-standing demands from the farmers, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Adityanath held an open dialogue with farmers at his official residence and announced the increase in the compensation rate for land acquisition under the third phase of the airport project from Rs 3,100 to Rs 4,300 per square meter, along with additional interest as per norms.

He assured that adequate measures will also be taken to address the rehabilitation, employment, and resettlement of affected farmers and their families, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said that the airport, billed to be India's largest upon completion, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming April.

During the dialogue programme, Adityanath interacted with farmers and addressed their queries, concerns, and demands.

He also invited the CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to brief the attendees about the progress of land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts under the first two phases.

CEO Arun Vir Singh informed the Chief Minister and farmers that compensation has been distributed except for cases pending due to inheritance disputes. The Chief Minister instructed the CEO to prioritize addressing every individual farmer's issues.

Adityanath highlighted the milestones achieved so far, including the successful validation flight landing on December 9. He announced that flight operations from the airport will begin in April 2025.

The airport will also feature a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling (MRO) facility across 40 acres, enabling global aircraft maintenance operations.

The chief minister emphasised the project's role in boosting industrial infrastructure, creating jobs, enhancing exports, and promoting air travel and tourism. Several industrial sectors near the airport, within YEIDA's jurisdiction, have already been developed, further strengthening the region's industrial base.

Adityanath also detailed the airport's improved connectivity. It will be linked to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via an interchange at the Yamuna Expressway, and a station for the Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail will be built near the airport terminal. In addition, an RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) connecting New Delhi and Greater Noida has received state approval and awaits final clearance from the central government.

Once completed, the high-speed rail connection will reduce travel time between Delhi and the Jewar airport to just 21 minutes. The airport has also been connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via a 30-km stretch, with portions in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The Noida International Airport, located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is one of Uttar Pradesh's most ambitious projects. Its site clearance was approved by the central government in July 2017, followed by principal approval in May 2018.