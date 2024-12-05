Normal Services Resume on Delhi Metro's Blue Line After Cable Theft Disrupts Operations

New Delhi: Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted for around six hours on Thursday due to theft of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

One of the busiest metro corridors, the Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

At 8 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed commuters about the incident and later updated that normal services had resumed from 1:38 pm.

"Necessary work to restore the signalling cables has been completed on the affected section and services have returned to normal since 1:38 pm," the DMRC wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the DMRC had stated that train services on the Blue Line were regulated from the morning due to what appeared to be a case of theft and damage to the signalling cables by miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

Trains were running at reduced speeds between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, which led to train bunching, an official said. With the speed restriction in place, passengers faced longer waiting times, causing overcrowding at stations and on trains.

Later, in a post on X, the DMRC stated that it would attempt to repair the affected section from 12:45 pm onwards, during which a single-line operation would be carried out between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

"However, if the repair work takes longer and is not completed quickly, it will be carried out during the night after the end of passenger services,” it said.