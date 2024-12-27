Search icon
  North India Shivers: Chandigarh Hit By Hailstorm, J-K Receives Heavy Snowfall

Published 19:36 IST, December 27th 2024

North India Shivers: Chandigarh Hit By Hailstorm, J-K Receives Heavy Snowfall

A spell of hailstorm hit Chandigarh bringing with it a wave of cold weather, while Jammu and Kashmir continued to receive snowfall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
North India Shivers: Chandigarh Hit By Hailstorm, Jammu and Kashmir Receives Heavy Snowfall | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: A spell of hailstorm, on Friday, hit Chandigarh bringing with it a wave of cold weather. The city experienced moderate rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall continuously on Friday as well. In Pulwama, children were seen playing in the snow as the area received heavy snowfall, covering it in a blanket of white. The snowfall has also resulted in an increase in tourists bringing joy to the locals.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on December 27 and 28.

As the winter weather continues to grip North India, residents are advised to stay warm and safe. 
 

