Published 16:14 IST, December 19th 2024

Not in His Nature to be Rude or Nasty: Omar Defends Rahul

"It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone," Abdullah posted on his X handle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Omar Abdullah | Image: PTI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday dismissed the BJP claims that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed two ruling party members in Parliament premises, saying it was not in his nature to be nasty or rude.

"I know Rahul, he would not push anyone much less a Member of Parliament. It's simply not in his nature to be rude or nasty to anyone," Abdullah posted on his X handle.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The Congress also claimed that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and "physically manhandled" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress MPs asked him to initiate an inquiry into the incident. 

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress MPs asked him to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

 

Updated 16:14 IST, December 19th 2024

