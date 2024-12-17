NTA Will not Conduct Recruitment Exams, Focus Solely on Entrance Exams: Minister Pradhan

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will exclusively conduct entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced, emphasizing the government's shift towards computer-adaptive, technology-driven "zero-error" examinations.

Addressing reporters at his residence, Pradhan announced the restructuring of NTA to enhance efficiency and credibility of its operations. "We have started the process of restructuring the NTA by creating new posts and appointing new officers. This will bring fresh energy into the organization," he said.

The restructuring is based on recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan. The committee, constituted in June following a NEET-undergraduate exam paper leak, submitted its report to the Ministry of Education on October 21.

The committee, which was constituted on June 22, 2024, held around 30 meetings and proposed 101 recommendations to ensure the "smooth and fair" conduct of exams.

Key recommendations include focusing the NTA solely on entrance exams for higher education. "The NTA will no longer conduct recruitment exams; these will now be handled by respective state, district, and central departments," Pradhan stated. He added, “We are working towards technology-driven entrance exams that ensure zero error and minimize irregularities.”

The 165-page report accessed by ANI gives detailed recommendations on the operation of NTA, conduct of examinations and Standard Operating Procedures to be followed during the examinations.

It proposes restructuring the National Testing Agency (NTA) with advanced governance and operational standards, transitioning to computer-based and adaptive testing methods, and improving test security using AI and biometric technology.

Key recommendations include multi-session and multi-stage testing, development of secure and accessible testing centres, mobile testing units for remote areas, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism. Emphasizing mental health support and reducing exam stress, the report also outlines measures for social inclusiveness, training programs for stakeholders, and comprehensive SOPs to prevent malpractices.

The committee also proposed the creation of a Grievance Reporting and Redressal Cell (GRRC) to address issues faced by students during exams. "Given the scale of exams like JEE and NEET, which see participation from millions of students, this is a critical step," Pradhan noted.

He emphasized the importance of addressing mental health challenges for students and ensuring timely declaration of results. "Mental health will be a significant focus," he said.

In light of previous incidents such as the NEET-UG paper leak, the committee recommended robust cybersecurity measures, including dynamic solutions to secure question papers and prevent irregularities. "Cybercrime is a big challenge, and we are working to address it dynamically," Pradhan remarked.

The reforms extend to simplifying Common University Entrance Test (CUET) admissions and regulating coaching centres to prevent their commercialization. "We want to ensure coaching centres are not misused by market forces," Pradhan asserted.

To facilitate the reforms, the committee suggested leveraging public testing infrastructure, such as schools and local colleges, and engaging in continuous research on psychometrics.

Dr. Radhakrishnan has been requested to lead a three-member high-power steering committee to oversee these changes.

Starting in 2025, entrance exams for higher education will be conducted earlier in the academic year, around January or February, instead of the usual July timeline. "The Health Ministry will determine how exams like NEET are conducted, but the NTA, as a service provider, will ensure zero-error execution," Pradhan clarified.

The committee's establishment followed the NEET-UG paper leak, which led to a CBI investigation that identified 144 candidates who allegedly paid to access leaked and solved exam papers. This scandal, coupled with the cancellation or postponement of exams like UGC-NET, prompted widespread criticism and demands for reforms.