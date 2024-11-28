Published 20:32 IST, November 28th 2024
Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jalaun, Accused Insert Chilli Powder Into Her Private Parts
In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men
- India News
- 2 min read
Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men sending a shock wave in the area. It is also alleged that the accused assaulted the victim brutally with a stick and also inserted chilli powder into her private parts. A complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the local police station, following which a probe has been initiated into the matter.
After an initial probe, the police suggested that the woman was allegedly in a relationship with another person and was beaten by him and his family members. Despite this claim, the police have registered a case based on her allegations, and an investigation is underway.
According to reports, the husband of the woman stated that she works as a staff nurse in the Churkhi police station area and was attacked while riding her scooter to work on Thursday morning. Amidst this, she was waylaid by a few individuals and dragged into the bushes.
"My wife, who works as a nurse, was heading to work around 9 am. She called me and told me what had happened. A man, his nephew and some other people beat her up. Four of the men held her down and two people gang-raped her. A stick and chilli powder were also inserted into her private parts. The police have sent her for a medical check-up and treatment," the husband said.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun), Pradeep Kumar Verma, officers responded quickly to reports of a woman being beaten and took her to a hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is being carried out in the matter.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 05:03 IST, November 29th 2024