Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jalaun, Accused Insert Chilli Powder Into Her Private Parts

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men sending a shock wave in the area. It is also alleged that the accused assaulted the victim brutally with a stick and also inserted chilli powder into her private parts. A complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the local police station, following which a probe has been initiated into the matter.

After an initial probe, the police suggested that the woman was allegedly in a relationship with another person and was beaten by him and his family members. Despite this claim, the police have registered a case based on her allegations, and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the husband of the woman stated that she works as a staff nurse in the Churkhi police station area and was attacked while riding her scooter to work on Thursday morning. Amidst this, she was waylaid by a few individuals and dragged into the bushes.

"My wife, who works as a nurse, was heading to work around 9 am. She called me and told me what had happened. A man, his nephew and some other people beat her up. Four of the men held her down and two people gang-raped her. A stick and chilli powder were also inserted into her private parts. The police have sent her for a medical check-up and treatment," the husband said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun), Pradeep Kumar Verma, officers responded quickly to reports of a woman being beaten and took her to a hospital for treatment.