Odisha BJP Seeks Clarification From Patnaik Over BJD MP 'Targeting' President Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's ruling BJP on Tuesday sought a reply from BJD president Naveen Patnaik on his party MP Sulata Deo's statement in Rajya Sabha "targeting" President Droupadi Murmu.

Deo, while participating in the discussion on the 'Glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India' in the Rajya Sabha on Monday had "targeted" Murmu, who hails from Odisha, BJP Odisha spokesperson Anil Biswal said.

"Honourable President is a daughter of Odisha. She has expressed her anguish over the RG Kar rape case. But why is she silent on Manipur which is on boil for over the last one-and-a-half years? Why is she silent on Sambhal? There have been 1,250 rapes in Odisha in the last six months. Where is the President? When will she break her silence? Is this what our Constitution teaches us?" Deo had said.

Reacting to Deo's statement in the Upper House of the Parliament, Biswal in a post on X said: "The manner in which a BJD Rajya Sabha MP dragged President Droupadi Murmu into petty politics, is not acceptable. She is the pride of Odisha. But, the RS MP's statement has hurt the people of Odisha." "The question arises whether this is the personal opinion of the concerned Rajya Sabha MP or does BJD chief Naveen Babu also agree with this opinion? If there is no consensus, then why is Naveen Babu silent?" Biswal asked.

Biswal also alleged that when the BJD was in power in the state, it had "insulted" the President by causing power cuts during her programmes. "Now, there is an attempt to insult her in the Rajya Sabha. This is not the ideal sign of a political party," the BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP said that Murmu was the pride and glory of Odisha. The respect and admiration that Droupadi Murmu is getting all over the country after becoming the President is a matter of pride for the entire state, he said.