Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha: Body of Class 11 Girl Student Found Hanging in Hostel Bathroom

Published 15:06 IST, December 19th 2024

Odisha: Body of Class 11 Girl Student Found Hanging in Hostel Bathroom

The body of a class 11 girl student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhawanipatna town.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Body of class 11 girl student found hanging in hostel bathroom | Image: PTI

Bhawanipatna (Odisha): The body of a class 11 girl student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhawanipatna town on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Tofali Naik, a native of Birikote village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district, the police said.

Tofali was studying in Commerce stream and staying in Indravati girls hostel in the campus of the Maa Manikeswari University here.

When her hostel inmates found the bathroom locked from inside in the morning and no one was responding, they informed the hostel authority. Later, with the help of local police, the door was broken open and Tofali's body was found hanging from the shower pipe tied with a towel, a police officer said. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A forensic team has been sent to the spot for further investigation, he said.

The police suspect that it was a suicide case. Nibedita Nath, vice-chancellor of the university said, the police are conducting the investigation and the exact reason behind her death would be known from the post-mortem report.

Tofali's father said he and his wife talked to her last night and she was a little depressed. But, he is ignorant about why she has taken such an extreme step. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:06 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.