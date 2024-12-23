Odisha CM Majhi, Leader of Opposition Patnaik Condole Benegal's Death

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and leader of opposition in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

While Majhi described Benegal as a cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, Patnaik called the veteran filmmaker as a "doyen" of Indian cinema.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, he was revered and admired by cinephiles worldwide. His pioneering work has left an enduring legacy, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema and inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences alike".

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as 'Ankur', 'Mandi' and 'Manthan', died on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

The filmmaker, a star in the pantheon of Indian cinema's great auteurs, died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI.

Patnaik said his thoughts and prayers were with the family, friends and followers of the renowned filmmaker.