Odisha Minister Blames Bengal CM For Potato Crisis in State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister KC Patra on Thursday blamed the West Bengal government for the ongoing potato crisis in the state, accusing it of creating an artificial scarcity to tarnish the reputation of the state's BJP-led government.

"Artificial scarcity was created to bring disrepute to the Odisha government. West Bengal chief minister recently stopped supply of potatoes to Odisha, before agreeing to resume shipments," he told reporters.

Amidst mounting criticism for his handling of the crisis, Patra remarked, "I don't understand why they (West Bengal) are doing this. It's obvious that prices will rise when there's less supply in the market." Asked about the duration of the crisis, Patra reassured the public, "As of now, there is sufficient potato stock in Odisha, and prices will eventually come down on their own." However, BJD MLA Goutam Buddha criticised Patra’s comments, accusing him of deflecting responsibility.

"The minister is making such statements to cover up the government’s failure to meet the potato requirements of the people. The fact is that people are suffering," Buddha said.

The state has been grappling with a severe potato shortage after West Bengal halted exports on November 28 after prices in local markets surged to Rs 35-40 per kg.

As a result, hundreds of trucks carrying potatoes to Odisha were turned back at the border, leading to chaos in markets and prices soaring to Rs 60 per kg.

Patra assured that the Odisha government is prepared to source potatoes from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab if West Bengal halts supply again, noting that the state heavily relies on its neighbour for potato imports.