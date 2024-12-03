Search icon
  • Odisha Shocker: Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Rips Open Stomach of Live Pig, Eats Meat on Stage

Published 07:00 IST, December 3rd 2024

Odisha Shocker: Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Rips Open Stomach of Live Pig, Eats Meat on Stage

An Odisha man playing the role of a demon on Ramayana, ripped open the stomach of a live pig and ate its meat on stage, sparking massive outage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Shocker: Ramayana Actor Kills Live Pig, Eats its Meat on Stage | Image: AP

Bhubaneswar: In an extremely shocking and disturbing incident reported in the Ganjam district of Odisha, a man playing the role of a demon in Ramayana, ripped open the stomach of a live pig on stage and then ate its meat. This incident has sparked massive outrage resulting in the arrest of the actor.

Odisha Shocker: Actor Rips Open Live Pig's Stomach, Eats Meat on Stage

A 45-year-old theatre actor playing the role of a demon in Ramayana was arrested after he ripped the stomach of a live pig on stage and ate its meat in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. The incident sparked a statewide outrage and was condemned in the assembly on Monday.

"We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre, and arrested him," said Hinjili police station inspector-in-charge Srinibas Sethy said. To attract audience, the theatre group displayed snakes while a demon ripped the stomach of a live pig with a knife, which was tied to a ceiling of the stage and ate some of the organs in full public view, he said.

Case Registered Against Ramayana Actor, 2 Arrested So Far

Besides the actor, identified as Bimbadhar Gouda, one of the organisers of the play that took place in Ralab village in Hinjili police station area on November 24 was also arrested for cruelty to animals and violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Action was taken against the duo after videos of the incident went viral on social media, with animal rights activists also condemning it and calling for strong action against the accused. "We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar said. He, however, did not disclose the name of the arrested organiser.

Ruling BJP members Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli strongly condemned the incident in the assembly.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

 

Updated 07:00 IST, December 3rd 2024

