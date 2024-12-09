Odisha To Get Two Flyovers As Railways Sanction Rs 500 Crore Project

Cuttack: The Railways has sanctioned Rs 509 crore for the construction of two major flyovers in Cuttack and Rayagada districts, an official release said on Monday.

The initiative is part of the broader Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor Scheme of the Railways, aimed at improving train movement and alleviating traffic congestion across key sections, it said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had recently visited the state, had mentioned about the sanction of these rail iInfrastructure projects in Odisha.

The two flyovers include the construction of a 10.89-km structure, connecting Rajathgarh, Radhakishorepur and Machhapur Railway Stations in Cuttack, the statement issued by the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said.

The total cost for the project is Rs 268.92 crore, it said.

The second one, a 5.50-km flyover, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 239.83 crore at Singapur Road Station in Rayagada to address the traffic congestion on the Raipur-Vizianagaram line.

The new flyovers will allow for simultaneous movement of trains from multiple directions, improving the efficiency of operations across the region, the release said.

These will address existing operational challenges by eliminating cross-traffic, which leads to significant delays and inefficiencies at key junctions like Singapur Road Station, Rajathgarh, Radhakishorepur and Machhapur, it added.