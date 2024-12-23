Search icon
Published 22:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

One Arrested With Hornbill Beaks in Assam

One person was arrested with hornbill beaks worth Rs 4 lakh at Rangapara north station in Assam’s Sonitpur on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
One Arrested With Hornbill Beaks in Assam

Guwahati: One person was arrested with hornbill beaks worth Rs 4 lakh at Rangapara north station in Assam’s Sonitpur, officials said on Monday. The arrest and recovery were made during checking in the Guwahati–Murkongselek Lachit Express on Sunday by Railway Protection Force personnel, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said.

“The seized items were being transported illegally and valued at around Rs 4 lakh in the grey market,” it said.

The hornbill beaks and the apprehended person were handed over to the Forest Department, the release added. 

Updated 22:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

