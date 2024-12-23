One Arrested With Hornbill Beaks in Assam

Guwahati: One person was arrested with hornbill beaks worth Rs 4 lakh at Rangapara north station in Assam’s Sonitpur, officials said on Monday. The arrest and recovery were made during checking in the Guwahati–Murkongselek Lachit Express on Sunday by Railway Protection Force personnel, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said.

“The seized items were being transported illegally and valued at around Rs 4 lakh in the grey market,” it said.