'One Nation One Subscription': Everything You Need to Know About Centre’s Scheme
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Monday approved the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS) scheme. The new initiative is aimed at ensuring nationwide access to high-quality scholarly research articles and journal publications for students, faculty, and researchers across India.
The Modi government has allocated ₹6,000 crore over the next three years (2025-2027) to support this scheme, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).
Under ONOS, access to international, high-impact scholarly journals will be provided to all higher education institutions under both central and state governments, as well as central government research and development institutions. The initiative will benefit approximately 1.8 crore students, faculty, researchers, and scientists across various disciplines.
A total of 30 major international journal publishers are part of the scheme, with nearly 13,000 e-journals set to be accessible through a national subscription coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Key Features of One Nation One Subscription (ONOS):
- Access to nearly 13,000 e-journals from 30 major international publishers.
- Available to over 6,300 government higher education institutions and central government R&D institutions.
- The scheme will operate through a fully digital, user-friendly process.
- A budget of ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.
- The national subscription will be coordinated by INFLIBNET, a UGC autonomous body.
- A unified portal will be created by the Department of Higher Education for easy access.
- State governments will be encouraged to run awareness campaigns to maximize usage at the local level.
