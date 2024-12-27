'Orange Alert' Issued for Snowfall in Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Areas

Dehradun: The Meteorological Department has forecasted a cold wave and heavy snowfall at isolated locations above 2500 meters in Uttarakhand's hill districts on Saturday.

In light of the MeT department's warning, a holiday has been declared for all government and non-government schools, as well as anganwadi centers in Chamoli district.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange alert' for snowfall in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, owing to cold wave conditions in several districts.

In response to the heavy snowfall and cold wave forecast by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has declared a holiday for all government, non-government, and private schools (Class 1-12) and anganwadi centers in Chamoli district on Saturday to ensure student safety.

Overcast conditions prevailed in various districts of the hill state, including Dehradun, on Friday, intensifying the chill.