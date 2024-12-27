Search icon
  • 'Orange Alert' Issued for Snowfall in Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Areas

Published 23:32 IST, December 27th 2024

'Orange Alert' Issued for Snowfall in Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Areas

IMD issued an Orange alert for snowfall in Uttarakhand's high-altitude areas. A holiday has been declared for schools and anganwadi centers in Chamoli.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Orange alert for snowfall in Uttarakhand's high-altitude areas. | Image: ANI

Dehradun: The Meteorological Department has forecasted a cold wave and heavy snowfall at isolated locations above 2500 meters in Uttarakhand's hill districts on Saturday.

In light of the MeT department's warning, a holiday has been declared for all government and non-government schools, as well as anganwadi centers in Chamoli district.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange alert' for snowfall in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, owing to cold wave conditions in several districts.

In response to the heavy snowfall and cold wave forecast by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has declared a holiday for all government, non-government, and private schools (Class 1-12) and anganwadi centers in Chamoli district on Saturday to ensure student safety.

Overcast conditions prevailed in various districts of the hill state, including Dehradun, on Friday, intensifying the chill.

Isolated heavy snowfall and cold wave conditions have also been predicted for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:32 IST, December 27th 2024

