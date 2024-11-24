Orders to Close Schools in Sambhal and Surrounding Areas Due to Safety Concerns

Sambhal (UP): Schools to remain closed in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on 25 November 2024. An order has been issued by concerning authorities.

Sambhal School Closed Tomorrow

The closure order will affect all educational institutions in the region, including primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

The district administration has stated that this decision is a precautionary measure, and further orders will be given after assessing the situation tomorrow.

As per the announcement, schools will remain closed for tomorrow, and the authorities will monitor the situation closely. They have assured parents and the public that a decision about the continuation or extension of the closure will be made based on the developments on the ground.

Sambhal Stone Pelting

In view of the stone pelting incidents in sambhal after the court's order to survey shahi jama masjid, the sub-district magistrate issues a notice prohibiting the citizens from buying or collecting stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or explosive material on their roof.