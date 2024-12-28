Over 14,000 Police Personnel to Keep Vigil in Mumbai on New Year's Eve

Mumbai: More than 14,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to prevent untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, officials said.

On December 31, large gatherings are expected at popular places, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, and the Bandstand in Bandra, a police official said on Friday.

Mumbaikars visit hotels, restaurants, and other places to ring in the New Year.

Police officials said 12,048 constables, 2,184 officers, 53 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and 8 Additional Commissioners of Police-rank officers will be deployed for security arrangements.

State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), Riot Control Police, and Home Guard personnel will also be on the ground for security.

'Nakabandi' (police checkposts) will be in place on important roads and a special drive will be conducted against drunk driving in the city.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing, creating a commotion, and selling illicit liquors and drugs, the official said, adding that a special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning, the official added.