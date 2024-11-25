Over 20 Hurt as Bangladeshi Hindus, Demanding Release of ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Prabhu, Attacked

Dhaka: Over 20 Bangladeshi Hindus have been injured in Dhaka after they were attacked while protesting on the streets demanding the release of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. Several videos of the attack have also surfaced on social media, where the chaos and the panic can be seen in the crowd after the attack. The Bangladeshi Hindus were not only attacked in Dhaka but were also reportedly attacked in Chittagong by unknown miscreants leading to severe injuries to over 20 people.