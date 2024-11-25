Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Over 20 Hurt as Bangladeshi Hindus, Demanding Release of ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Prabhu, Attacked

Published 23:42 IST, November 25th 2024

Over 20 Hurt as Bangladeshi Hindus, Demanding Release of ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Prabhu, Attacked

Over 20 Bangladeshi Hindus were injured in Dhaka after they were attacked while demanding the release of ISKCON monk and Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladeshi Hindus attacked in Dhaka | Image: x

Dhaka: Over 20 Bangladeshi Hindus have been injured in Dhaka after they were attacked while protesting on the streets demanding the release of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. Several videos of the attack have also surfaced on social media, where the chaos and the panic can be seen in the crowd after the attack. The Bangladeshi Hindus were not only attacked in Dhaka but were also reportedly attacked in Chittagong by unknown miscreants leading to severe injuries to over 20 people.

Protesters sustained injuries in front of a protest in front of Dhaka University in the capital and near a protest in Shahbag Square. 

According to the reports, three protesters have sustained critical injuries and are under treatment at various hospitals. 

The protests erupted after Monk Chinmoy Prabhu was detained by Bangladeshi officials while leaving Dhaka and taken to an undisclosed location.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:51 IST, November 26th 2024

