  • Over 400 Indigo Passengers Stranded at Turkey Airport For 24 Hours With No Food, Stay

Published 11:07 IST, December 13th 2024

Over 400 Indigo Passengers Stranded at Turkey Airport For 24 Hours With No Food, Stay

More than 400 IndiGo passengers travelin faced a delay of over 24 hours at Turkey's Istanbul Airport, allegedly without being provided any food or accommodation

Reported by: Digital Desk
More than 400 IndiGo passengers travelin faced a delay of over 24 hours at Turkey's Istanbul Airport, allegedly without being provided any food or accommodation

Istanbul: More than 400 IndiGo passengers traveling to Mumbai and New Delhi faced a delay of over 24 hours at Turkey's Istanbul Airport, allegedly without being provided any food or accommodation. Frustrated travelers took to social media to express their anger, while the airline stated that the delay is due to operational reasons.

Parshwa Mehta posted on social media platform X that the passengers were not provided with proper accommodation facilities, alternative flights, any communication from IndiGo or even reparations. “This delay isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?" he said.

One flyer lashed out at IndiGo Airlines on X, saying, “This delay isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?”

One X account posted a video of a bunch of stranded passengers, who were purportedly stuck in Istanbul Airport.

The user shared the video with a post that reads like, "Lot of people stranded at the airport due to pathetic services by @IndiGo6E and @TurkishAirlines operators. Never book flights with them as they don't value passengers' time. You can never be on time with @IndiGo6E".

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:07 IST, December 13th 2024

