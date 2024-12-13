Over 400 Indigo Passengers Stranded at Turkey Airport For 24 Hours With No Food, Stay

Istanbul: More than 400 IndiGo passengers traveling to Mumbai and New Delhi faced a delay of over 24 hours at Turkey's Istanbul Airport, allegedly without being provided any food or accommodation. Frustrated travelers took to social media to express their anger, while the airline stated that the delay is due to operational reasons.

Parshwa Mehta posted on social media platform X that the passengers were not provided with proper accommodation facilities, alternative flights, any communication from IndiGo or even reparations. “This delay isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?" he said.

One X account posted a video of a bunch of stranded passengers, who were purportedly stuck in Istanbul Airport.