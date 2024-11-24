Over Six Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala in Nine Days, Donation Touches Rs 41 Cr

Sabarimala: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced on Sunday that over six lakh devotees have visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, within the first nine days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

TDB President P S Prasanth said the temple, which opened on November 16 (Vrishchikam 1), witnessed 6,12,290 pilgrims during this period. This marks a significant increase compared to the 3,03,501 devotees who visited during the same timeframe last year.

The revenue collected during this period has also risen significantly to Rs 41.64 crore, reflecting an increase of Rs 13.33 crore compared to the previous season. Addressing the media at Sannidhanam, Prasanth attributed the rise to "effective management and improved facilities for devotees." To facilitate a smooth darshan experience, three spot online booking centers have been established at Vandiperiyar Sathram, Erumeli, and Pamba. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Manappuram online booking center in Pamba to handle the growing influx of devotees, said Prasanth.

"There is no situation where devotees will have to return without darshan," Prasanth assured, emphasising that the online booking system is equipped to manage the increasing number of pilgrims. He also advised devotees to carry their Aadhaar card or a copy for spot bookings.

The TDB president also urged pilgrims to support the temple's environmental efforts by avoiding plastics at Sabarimala Poomkavanam.

"Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru (priest) has directed devotees not to include plastics in their 'irumudikattu' (sacred offerings). However, some devotees are still bringing plastics, which goes against the temple's aim of becoming a plastic-free zone," he said.

Further, Prasanth stressed that leaving clothes in the holy Pamba River is not a part of any ritual and insisted devotees to avoid "polluting the river." To manage the heavy rush, Prasanth said, the police have implemented a robust crowd management system, including extended darshan hours, and reduced duty times for officers at the 'Pathinettam Padi' (holy 18 steps), besides enhanced facilities for personnel.

An average of 80 devotees per minute are now able to ascend the steps, reducing congestion significantly, he added.

"We have been receiving positive feedback regarding the darshan experience and facilities," Prasanth said, crediting the collective efforts of the TDB and over 20 government departments.

The Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which began on November 16, continues to draw millions of devotees over two months.