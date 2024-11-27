PM Modi's Decision Will Be Final, Says Shinde Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM

The first round of the India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, was held in Tokyo on Wednesday during which the two sides underscored the need for "closer collaboration" to protect economic interests and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors.

Both sides also agreed to bring "concrete results" through enhanced holistic collaboration in focus areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid his "first official visit to Japan on Wednesday in the current capacity", and had a series of meetings and interactions with senior officials in the government of Japan.

His visit "reinforced the strong and enduring friendship" between India and Japan, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, mutual trust and commitment to regional stability, it said.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 1st round of India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, in Tokyo on November 27, 2024 along with Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Masataka Okano," the ministry said.