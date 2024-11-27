Published 06:48 IST, November 27th 2024
PM Modi's Decision Will Be Final, Says Shinde Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM
- As suspense over the next Maharashtra CM continues, Eknath Shinde begins a press conference. “I have worked for the common man of Maharashtra as a common worker, Eknath Shinde said in a press conference at his Thane residence. I come from a humble background and have worked for the common people of Maharashtra, Shinde said. I have attempted to do everything for common people as I understand the pain of the poor people, a rich man can never understand this. In cooperation with the Mahayuti alliance, I have worked alongside the common person. That is the work of the government and I have tried to accomplish it during my tenure. Bala Saheb Thackeray's vision has always guided me. Thank Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah for making me the Chief Minister. I have got full support during my tenure,” he said.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Maharashtra Govt Formation, Stay updated with live updates on Maharashtra CM news. Did Eknath Shinde make way for Devendra Fadnavis? Is the suspense over the CM face about to end?
23:57 IST, November 27th 2024
India, Japan hold first round of dialogue on economic security, strategic trade in Tokyo
The first round of the India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, was held in Tokyo on Wednesday during which the two sides underscored the need for "closer collaboration" to protect economic interests and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors.
Both sides also agreed to bring "concrete results" through enhanced holistic collaboration in focus areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The MEA said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid his "first official visit to Japan on Wednesday in the current capacity", and had a series of meetings and interactions with senior officials in the government of Japan.
His visit "reinforced the strong and enduring friendship" between India and Japan, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, mutual trust and commitment to regional stability, it said.
"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 1st round of India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, in Tokyo on November 27, 2024 along with Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Masataka Okano," the ministry said.
23:54 IST, November 27th 2024
India committed to shaping sustainable, peaceful, progressive world for future: J-K LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said India was committed to shaping a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations while asserting that the propagation of the all-embracing Indian culture was the priority.
He presented the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award, 2024, to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj at a ceremony organized by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here.
Addressing the event, Sinha said, "Propagation of all-embracing Indian culture, core values, artistic traditions, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is our priority. India will shape a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations." He observed that India, with its rich historical and cultural heritage and talented human resources, is steadily marching towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
23:53 IST, November 27th 2024
Ranchi city schools to remain shut on Thursday
Schools in Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday in view of the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, an official said.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and thousands of people are likely to participate in it from across the state.
The event may cause traffic jam-like situations in the city and students might face trouble, he said.
According to a circular issued by the office of district education officer, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet ministers is scheduled to be held on Thursday at Morabadi Ground.
"More than one lakh visitors are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony from the entire state. All the visitors will come in their personal vehicles or buses, due to which there is a possibility of traffic jams in the city," it stated.
"In such a situation, students coming by school buses may get stuck in traffic jams for hours, which would not seem appropriate in the interest of students," according to the circular.
The officer asked all schools to keep their institutions shut on Thursday so that students do not face any trouble.
22:18 IST, November 27th 2024
Singapore Airlines' A380 plane rolled back after parking at Delhi airport
Singapore Airlines' jumbo A380 aircraft rolled back at the Delhi airport after parking on Monday, an incident in which a cabin crew suffered a minor bruise, and later, the plane was towed back safely to its designated parking bay.
The aircraft was operating flight SQ406 from Singapore to the national capital on November 25.
In a statement on Wednesday, an airline spokesperson said the plane "experienced a rollback after parking" at the airport, and the pilot immediately applied the brakes to halt the aircraft.
Generally, after a plane lands and reaches the parking bay, the pilot first applies the toe brakes and then the parking brakes before switching off the engine. Later, the ground staff keep chocks on the front and back sides of the aircraft wheels. Once that process is complete, it is communicated to the pilot, who then releases the parking brakes.
Chocks are broadly wedges that are used to ensure there is no movement of wheels.
Also, some parking bays might have a slight slope to ensure that water does not get collected in that area.
22:16 IST, November 27th 2024
Sambhal violence: UP govt to recover damages; political slugfest intensifies inside and outside Parliament
The Sunday violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which left four persons dead and 20 injured, triggered a political slugfest both inside and outside Parliament on Wednesday, as the state government announced strict measures, including making the rioters pay for damages and displaying their posters in public spaces.
Police said 30 teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused using CCTV footage. Over 100 images of alleged rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been released. Despite markets and schools reopening in Sambhal, the internet ban has been extended by 48 hours as a "precautionary measure".
Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Vehicles were torched, and police personnel were injured.
According to official figures, the confrontation claimed four lives, identified as Naeem, Bilal, Noman, and Kaif. The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs. Among those named are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.
In Rajya Sabha, the opposition demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the violence in Sambhal. This led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without transacting any substantial business.
19:56 IST, November 27th 2024
Shiv Sena MPs meet Amit Shah
Shiv Sena MPs on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, days after the BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Shiv Sena MPs led by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar, Sandipan Bhumare, Shrirang Appa Barne, Milind Deora, Dhairyasheel Mane and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale met Shah in Parliament.
Mane said the MPs thanked Shah for campaigning extensively for the elections and touring almost every district of the state.
"People of Maharashtra listened to what Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, and the Mahayuti returned to power with a thumping majority," Mane said.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP alone won 132 seats while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Smaller parties of the coalition won five seats.
The meeting took place as Eknath Shinde, the outgoing chief minister and Shiv Sena leader, addressed a press conference in Thane and declared that he would abide by the decision of the prime minister on his successor.
19:55 IST, November 27th 2024
CBI files chargesheet against 60 people in JPSC recruitment scam
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 60 individuals, including the then Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman Dilip Kumar Prasad, for alleged irregularities in the civil services exam, officials said Wednesday.
The CBI chargesheet has come 12 years after the central probe agency registered the case in 2012 on the orders of Jharkhand High Court to probe JPSC-two recruitment scam.
The chargesheet has been filed under various IPC sections including 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.
"It is alleged that in the said examination for the posts of Deputy Collector, DSP, Sales Tax Officer, etc., large-scale irregularities were committed to favour certain candidates. The marks of PT and Mains Exam were manipulated/inflated and in violation of laid down practice, the evaluators were handpicked," an official in the know of developments said.
18:49 IST, November 27th 2024
Mizoram new CS Khilli Ram Meena arrives in Aizawl
Newly appointed Mizoram chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena arrived here on Wednesday to assume his new role.
He was received at the airport by acting chief secretary H. Lalengmawia and other officials.
Meena is expected to officially take charge on Thursday. Following his arrival, Meena paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Lalduhoma at the latter's office.
On November 21, the Centre had appointed Meena, a 1993-batch officer, to succeed Renu Sharma, who retired in October.
Prior to his appointment, Meena served as an additional secretary in the ministry of minority affairs.
18:00 IST, November 27th 2024
Decision will be taken by Prime Minister, Home Minister, says Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP on Maharashtra CM
After the meeting of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav said, "Eknath Shinde had told me to meet the home minister, thank him and express gratitude for the time he gave to Mahayuti during Maharashtra elections. Wherever he held rallies, all Mahayuti candidates won with huge margins. So, Shiv Sena MPs and I, as the MoS, met him and thanked him. No discussions on the formation of government were held. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are capable enough for that. Everyone feels that a leader of their own party should hold the high post, we too expected the same. But the decision will be taken by the leaders of Mahayuti and the prime minister-home minister. The decision will be accepted by everyone in Mahayuti."
17:40 IST, November 27th 2024
'Eknath Shinde can't comprehend what BJP leadership is': Nana Patole targets BJP
On Maharashtra Chief Minister's face, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde can't comprehend what BJP leadership is. There is a big reason behind the delay in announcing the CM face.”
17:30 IST, November 27th 2024
'Eknath Shinde played a role in strengthening Mahayuti': Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "I express gratitude to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Today, he has cleared all suspicions. He told the people that Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our central leadership would make any decision regarding the CM post in Maharashtra. Whatever decision is made by the central leadership will be accepted by all – this is the role that he has adopted in the interest of Maharashtra. Several people raised questions about Eknath Shinde and Mahayuti. A lot of lies were spread but today, he played a role in strengthening Mahayuti, NDA."
17:25 IST, November 27th 2024
No discussion over post of Maharashtra CM with Amit Shah, says Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP
After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "I greeted him and there was no discussion over the post of Maharashtra CM. Maharashtra, caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has already stated in the press conference that whatever decision will be taken by PM Modi (over the post of Maharashtra CM) will be acceptable to us."
17:10 IST, November 27th 2024
16:58 IST, November 27th 2024
Shiv Sainiks will support whoever Maha CM will be: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: “Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him”, says Maharashtra caretaker and Shiv Sena chief
16:56 IST, November 27th 2024
'My fight not for CM post, but...': Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: While addressing the press conference, Eknath Shinde said, “I do not cry but fight. Our fight was not for CM’s post but for the 14 crore people of Maharashtra. People accepted our manifesto and gave us the mandate once again.”
16:52 IST, November 27th 2024
16:45 IST, November 27th 2024
16:35 IST, November 27th 2024
Meeting of all 3 parties to be held tomorrow: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: While speaking about the CM face for Maharashtra, caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "...A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (28th November). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made."
16:24 IST, November 27th 2024
PM Modi and Shah have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde says, "I Thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented... Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me..."
16:22 IST, November 27th 2024
16:19 IST, November 27th 2024
I have become the 'beloved brother' of everyone: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra LIVE Updates: “I have become the 'beloved brother' of everyone,” said Eknath Shinde.
16:18 IST, November 27th 2024
16:14 IST, November 27th 2024
16:13 IST, November 27th 2024
Eknath Shinde credits Ladki Behen for Maharashtra victory
Maharashtra Live Updates: Eknath Shinde credits Ladki Behen for Maharashtra's victory.
16:12 IST, November 27th 2024
16:11 IST, November 27th 2024
16:08 IST, November 27th 2024
16:07 IST, November 27th 2024
16:06 IST, November 27th 2024
16:03 IST, November 27th 2024
16:00 IST, November 27th 2024
15:57 IST, November 27th 2024
15:56 IST, November 27th 2024
15:53 IST, November 27th 2024
15:46 IST, November 27th 2024
Oath ceremony of new Maha CM likely on Dec 2
Maharashtra CM race: Oath ceremony of new Maharashtra CM likely on Dec 2, said sources.
15:38 IST, November 27th 2024
All Mahayuti leaders called to Delhi
Maharashtra CM race: As the Maharashtra Chief Minister row continues, the Mahayuti leaders have been called to Delhi tomorrow.
15:33 IST, November 27th 2024
Shinde’s supporters demand his appointment as Maha CM
Maharashtra CM face: The large group of supporters gathered outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane are demanding that he be made the Chief Minister. The supporters are voicing their displeasure, claiming that the "Maha Yuti" alliance had contested the elections under Shinde’s leadership and with his face as the central figure. They believe that if Shinde had contested on more than 100 seats, the alliance would have secured an even greater victory.
15:30 IST, November 27th 2024
Supporters gather outside Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane
In a show of support, a large group of supporters has gathered outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.
15:23 IST, November 27th 2024
Many leaders reach Shinde's residence
Maharashtra CM Face: Many leaders reached Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence ahead of the press briefing.
15:17 IST, November 27th 2024
14:58 IST, November 27th 2024
14:46 IST, November 27th 2024
Jhansi Medical College Fire: UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Staff Members
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Jhansi medical college's principal and suspended three staff members after a four-member committee submitted its report on the November 15 fire incident that claimed lives of 10 children. The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds responsibility of the Health department. Based on the report of the four-member committee, constituted on the instructions of Pathak, the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district has been removed, officials said.
14:38 IST, November 27th 2024
Dalit Man Beaten to Death in MP Over Land Dispute; Sarpanch, Kin Booked
A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by the sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday. Narad Jatav was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening after he and his maternal uncle objected to a road created through their land to a hotel belonging to the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, in Indergarh village, the official said. The accused, including Dhakad's sons and wife, are on the run.
14:12 IST, November 27th 2024
Fire Breaks Out in 15-Storey Residential Building in South Mumbai
A fire broke out inside a 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Wednesday. However, no injuries were reported in the fire incident.
14:02 IST, November 27th 2024
'Always Called For De-Escalation,' MEA Welcomes Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (November 27) welcomed the ceasefire between Israel-Hezbollah saying, "We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region."
14:02 IST, November 27th 2024
Delhi HC Refuses to Entertain Plea to Constitute 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead. "You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.
13:10 IST, November 27th 2024
BJP MLAs Stage Walkout in Bengal Assembly
BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a walk out from the West Bengal Assembly protesting that they were not allowed to read out the contents of an adjournment motion on protection of women and children in the state. Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed the motion brought by BJP members Tapasi Mondal and others on protection of children and women in the state, but permitted that it be read out. However, when BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal was reading out some portions which had not been allowed, the Speaker said these will not go on record.
13:09 IST, November 27th 2024
Search Operation Launched After Suspicious Movement Near Loc in J&K’s Poonch
Security forces on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation following reports of suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said. Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles along with police personnel cordoned off Behari Rakh forest and its adjoining villages in the Mendhar sector after getting information about the suspicious movements of some people, believed to be terrorists, they said. A cordon and search operation was also underway in Kasblari Brela, Hundai Gali and adjoining areas in nearby Mankote, they said.
12:14 IST, November 27th 2024
12:13 IST, November 27th 2024
11:35 IST, November 27th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day
Parliament Winter Session: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day and the proceedings will resume on Thursday.
11:15 IST, November 27th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11:30 am
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday has been adjourned till 11:30 am amid massive opposition protest.
11:34 IST, November 27th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Following a Ruckus in Lok Sabha over the opposition demanding discussion on various issues, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.
10:35 IST, November 27th 2024
Fire in Multi-Storey Mumbai Building; No Casualty
A fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.There was no report of any casualty, they said. The blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building in Andheri (West), the officials said.
10:34 IST, November 27th 2024
Mamata to Inaugurate Darjeeling Music Festival Featuring Rock Legend Kee Marcello
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Swedish rock star Kee Marcello are set to share a mellifluous date when the Darjeeling hills come alive with the sound of music on December 19 this year to kick off the second edition of the four-day Melo-Tea festival, a euphonic carnival in the region.
10:33 IST, November 27th 2024
Markets Climb in Early Trade Amid Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows
Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.Concerns over tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump, however, instilled volatility in the market during the morning trade.
09:50 IST, November 27th 2024
Rains Continue in Tamil Nadu, Standing Crops Hit in Cauvery Delta Areas
Rains continued overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta areas affecting standing paddy crops and the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, also part of the delta region. Rains submerged crops, partially and completely, at several places including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayilduthurai, Vedaranyam and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops over at least 2,000 acres were affected.
09:48 IST, November 27th 2024
Woman, 46, Arrested in Connection With Attack on Houses of Lawmakers in Manipur
A 46-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the vandalism at residences of MLAs and ministers in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Wednesday. Mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley following the violence in Jiribam. The violence had escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. Later, the bodies of these six persons were found.
09:47 IST, November 27th 2024
Road Crash Leaves Four Doctors Dead in UP
A road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, police said. The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and collided with a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider.
08:59 IST, November 27th 2024
'Low-quality' Catheters Supplied to West Bengal Govt Hospitals at High Price, Probe Ordered
The West Bengal health department has launched a probe into the supplies of allegedly low-quality and locally made catheters at a high price to several government hospitals, posing a risk to the lives of patients undergoing treatment in these facilities, officials said. Such central venous catheters (CVCs) were allegedly supplied to at least five medical colleges and hospitals in the state, defying allocation of international standard-compliant CVCs, they said. The distribution company, which has been accused of supplying these catheters to government hospitals, admitted to the fault but placed the blame on its employees.
08:57 IST, November 27th 2024
Toxic Foam Seen Floating on Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj | WATCH
Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high on Wednesday.
08:51 IST, November 27th 2024
After Poll Debacle, Defeated MVA Candidates to Seek Verification of EVM-VVPAT Units
The Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates who faced defeat in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls have decided to seek verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) units in their segments, a leader of the opposition alliance said. Many losing candidates of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed fingers at the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during their interaction with party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Thackeray took stock of the lacklustre performance of his party at a meeting held at his residence in Mumbai.
08:11 IST, November 27th 2024
Delhi's Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category Today
A thick layer of smog engulfed the Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas on Wednesday as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category in several parts of the national capital, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI in Patparganj was recorded at 308.
07:53 IST, November 27th 2024
Parliament Winter Session to Resume Today
The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to resume on Wednesday, November 27.
07:48 IST, November 27th 2024
Layer of Smog Engulfs Mumbai
Mumbai city woke up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, on Wednesday. Visuals from Marine Drive.
07:43 IST, November 27th 2024
US, India Stronger When Working Together: Blinken
The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said. Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday. "The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Blinken said.
07:03 IST, November 27th 2024
Ensure Hindus' Safety: India Reacts Strongly As Bangladesh Jails Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu
The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh. In a statement, the MEA said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."
06:46 IST, November 27th 2024
7 FIRs Registered, 27 People Arrested in Sambhal Violence: Moradabad Divisional Commissioner
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.
06:46 IST, November 27th 2024
'If Everything is Matter of Principle...': Jaishankar Slams Western Criticism of India's Purchase of Russian Oil
Refuting the Western criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil despite its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "this part of the world" has to understand that every part of the world has its own interests.
06:45 IST, November 27th 2024
India-Cyprus hold 6th Foreign Office Consultations in Nicosia
The sixth India-Cyprus Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) took place on November 26 in Nicosia, Cyprus. The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ambassador Arun Sahu and Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Thessalia Salina Shambos.
Updated 00:00 IST, November 28th 2024