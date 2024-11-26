Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:33 IST, November 26th 2024

Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill to Meet on Wednesday

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Par committee on Waqf bill to meet on Wednesday | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday, and its members are likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, sources said.

The committee will discuss the amendments and adopt or negate them depending on the support they receive. Senior officials of the Minority Affairs Ministry will also attend the meeting to offer their views on the amendments and any other issues which may come up during the sitting.

With the deadline for the BJP member Jagdambika Pal-led joint committee of Parliament to submit its report falling on Friday, there is a possibility that the panel may be given an extension to wrap up the remaining work, including discussing its draft report.

Pal had said that the draft is ready but opposition members have demanded an extension for a more thorough discussion. They had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to press their demand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:48 IST, November 26th 2024

BJP

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.