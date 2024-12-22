Published 13:31 IST, December 22nd 2024
'Pathetic Situation': LG Saxena Flags Poor Civic Amenities in Delhi After Ground Visit
Sharing visuals of open drains and complaints of high electricity bills, Saxena urged Kejriwal and current CM Atishi to personally visit these areas.
New Delhi: A day after Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena approved the prosecution of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he visited some slum areas of the capital and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the "hellish living conditions" faced by residents.
Sharing visuals of open drains and complaints of high electricity bills, Saxena urged Kejriwal and current Chief Minister Atishi to personally visit these areas and address the grievances.
LG Highlights Slum Woes
During his visit to Rangpuri Pahari in south Delhi and Kapashera in southwest Delhi, Saxena, accompanied by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several officials, pointed out severe shortcomings in basic amenities.
“The stinking water accumulated in the alleys and streets is not rainwater but from overflowing sewers. The women narrating their problems are from Delhi, not any other state,” the LG posted on X (formerly Twitter). He added that residents were grappling with irregular water supply, poor garbage disposal, and inadequate electricity.
“Residents complained of 8-10 hour power cuts daily and showed high electricity bills despite the Delhi government's claims of providing free power,” Saxena wrote in a lengthy post.
Assurance of action
Saxena assured the residents that a cleanliness drive would begin immediately, with him personally monitoring progress. “I have assured the people that the cleanliness drive will start from tomorrow, and I will personally oversee these efforts to ensure residents get at least the basic amenities for a quality life,” he said.
Call to action for AAP leadership
In his sharp remarks, Saxena urged the AAP leadership, including Kejriwal and Atishi, to visit the affected areas and witness the dire conditions firsthand. "I urge the former Chief Minister, Chief Minister, and ministers concerned of the Delhi government to see these hellish conditions and take immediate steps to improve this pathetic situation. Let’s come together and make Delhi great again," he said.
