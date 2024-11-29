Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PDP Slams J-K LG's Termination of Employees Over Alleged Terror Links as 'Brazen Overreach'

Published 03:04 IST, November 30th 2024

PDP Slams J-K LG's Termination of Employees Over Alleged Terror Links as 'Brazen Overreach'

PDP Accuses LG Manoj Sinha of Unwarranted Overreach After Employee Firings in Jammu and Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Links

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PDP Accuses LG Manoj Sinha of Unwarranted Overreach After Employee Firings in Jammu and Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Link | Image: PTI/File

Srinagar: Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the termination of two government employees for their alleged terror links, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Friday flagged the move saying such "brazen overreach" was unacceptable and must be stopped.

The fired employees have been identified as Abdul Rehman Naika, who worked as a pharmacist in the health department, and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the school education department, officials said.

Sinha invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate them after a probe by the law enforcement and intelligence agencies "clearly established their terror links", they added.

Incidentally, the LG has ordered the termination of several government employees over the past few years under the same provision.

Taking to X, PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's "silence" on the terminations cannot be justified.

"It's shocking how the government acts as judge, jury, and executioner, denying the aggrieved even a proper hearing. Such brazen overreach is unacceptable and must stop. @OmarAbdullah Sahab heads the GAD -- silence on these terminations cannot be justified," Para said.

The order was issued by the general administration department (GAD) of the J-K government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is presently on Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Another PDP leader, Iltija Mufti, said the "criminalisation" of livelihoods must stop.

"The newly-elected government is a mute bystander twiddling their thumbs as more government employees are fired on mere suspicion and flimsy grounds. Only in Kashmir are you guilty until proven otherwise. This criminalisation of livelihoods must stop," Iltija, the daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, said in a post on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:04 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.