People of Delhi Have Faith In Kejriwal, They Don't Need Anyone Else: Sisodia

Katra: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday expressed confidence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returning to power in the national capital after the assembly elections, saying "the people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal and they do not need anyone else".

Talking to PTI on his return from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi slammed the BJP over Delhi's "deteriorating law and order situation".

"We have fought all the elections without any alliance with the Congress, whether it was in 2013, 2015 or 2019 and we will fight the upcoming (assembly) election alone as well," Sisodia, who had reached the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Friday evening, said.

He said it is the people of Delhi who make AAP leaders fight the elections.

"Kejriwal's work on electricity, water, education and health fronts is well known and so are the schemes for women empowerment. He had promised Rs 1,000 for women but our government is paying them Rs 2,100. The people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal and they do not need anyone else." The AAP leader said every individual wants a government which would take care of their children's education, ensure good hospitals, jobs and security.

He said the people of Delhi "assigned" Kejriwal the task of overseeing education and health sectors, and he delivered.

"But the BJP failed in its job of providing security to the people as the law and order situation is like something I have never seen in my life," he said.

The AAP leader said people had heard about gangwar in Mumbai but "now the same situation prevails in Delhi".

"Business people are getting threat calls from gangsters who can be found roaming around firing without any fear. Someone going for a morning walk is receiving six bullets at a park,” he said, adding the people want security and they have faith in Kejriwal.