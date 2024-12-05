Search icon
Published 22:44 IST, December 5th 2024

Physical Classes to Resume in Delhi's Govt and Private Schools

The DoE announced the resumption of physical classes in Delhi's govt and private schools after the Supreme Court allowed Stage Two restrictions under GRAP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Physical Classes to Resume in Delhi's Govt and Private Schools | Image: X

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday issued a circular announcing the resumption of physical classes in all government and private schools in Delhi.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to shift to Stage Two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The circular states, "All government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are required to conduct all classes in physical mode with immediate effect." The Supreme Court's approval to implement Stage Two restrictions has led to the relaxation of several curbs previously imposed under Stage Four.

These include lifting of the ban on the entry of diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi, except for those carrying essential goods.

On November 17, in-person classes were shifted to online mode, except for classes X and XII, due to the 'severe plus' air quality index in the national capital.

However, on November 18, offline classes for classes X and XII were also moved online.

Despite the easing of some restrictions, certain measures remain in effect under Stage Two. The use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, continues to be prohibited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 22:44 IST, December 5th 2024

